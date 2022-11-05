Listen to the audio version of the article

“The Constitutional Court also ruled twice on pasta, in 1980 and 1997: the use of the term is reserved for those who use durum wheat flour and water to produce it”. Professor Eleonora Sirsi, a great expert in Agricultural Law at the University of Pisa, is therefore very sure: in Italy a “pasta” as such, made with insect flour, cannot be made. At the very least, you have to call it by another name. Consumers can therefore rest assured, no one is ready to deceive them by putting spaghetti with crickets or macarone with larvae on their plate. Also because the labeling rules in Italy – as well as in Europe – are very strict: each ingredient used in the dough must be reported.

Just in these days, a giant like Barilla was quick to officially deny the fake news, circulated on social media, according to which the multinational itself was about to launch a new product based on insect flour on the market. In turn, the new Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida felt compelled to say that “in this government there will be no room for synthetic meat and cricket meal. Our goal is to defend citizens from degeneration who want to pass the idea that it is enough to eat, regardless of where and how food is produced ». The truth is that neither Barilla needed to deny what it could not do, nor could Minister Lollobrigida declare war on something that is not in Italy’s power to decide. Because pasta cannot be called pasta if it is made with insects. And the European Union has already legalized the use of certain insects for human food in all its member countries.

More precisely, since 2017 the EU Commission has authorized the use of insect proteins as feed for aquaculture and pets. From 2021, on the other hand, human consumption has also been cleared through customs. At the moment EFSA – the European Food Safety Authority – has already given the okay for the use of domestic crickets (Acheta domesticus), the yellow flour larva (Tenebrio molitor) and the migratory Locust at the table, so much so that from this year the application regulations for their use came into force. “Foods produced with these three specific species – explains Professor Sirsi – can therefore be packaged and sold in any EU member country”. Italy included, which certainly cannot be opposed to the free circulation of these foods as of any other commodity. And if in the Italian supermarkets there are still no insects flour, something is starting to move: in Schio, for example, in the province of Vicenza, the start-up Fucibo produces chips and biscuits based on insect flour, which it also sells online. through the company website. One hundred grams of its biscuits cost 4 euros (40 euros per kilo) and in the list of ingredients the dried Tenebrio molitor larva powder weighs only 6% of the product: the bulk is made of corn flour, sugar, butter and eggs. .

The real business of insects, rather than on the plate, is at the moment in the feeders. But it is also true that in Europe there are countries that are investing a lot in the so-called “novel food”: France above all, but also Holland and Belgium, where insect-based products have been on sale in supermarkets for some time. . In 2017, the food insects market was worth $ 55 million, but according to Global Market Insights estimates it will reach $ 710 million in 2024. In Europe, according to the Ipiff (International platform of insects for food and feed) every 6 thousand tons of insect protein are already produced, which will become 3 million tons by 2030.

And what do Italian consumers think? According to a Coldiretti / Ixè analysis, 54% are really against insects at the table, while 24% are indifferent and 16% are even in favor.