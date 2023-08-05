If you want to help the economy, you can’t just distribute money

Finally, one might say, if the proposals that are now being put on the table weren’t wild and confused. The Greens want an “investment agenda,” which means directing money through incentives into more green projects. The Liberals want to relieve companies, among other things with an investment premium, and reduce bureaucracy. And now Söder: He wants to counteract weak German growth with an economic stimulus program “with which industry, small and medium-sized enterprises and trades are stabilized”. Energy taxes are to be reduced, VAT on all staple foods and inheritance tax on the parental home are to be abolished. In addition, as usual: more money for schools, roads, bridges.

