If you want to use an account, you have to pay in the future

Netflix is ​​serious – also in Switzerland: If you want to use an account, you will have to pay in the future For years, Netflix tolerated sharing passwords between users – that’s over now. In Switzerland, too, the clock is running out for account free riders. They should pay an extra CHF 5.90 per month.

Things are getting serious for Netflix users in Switzerland who share an account across a household. The streaming giant informed its customers on Tuesday that it will soon be charging additional money for this. For a person who does not live under the same roof as the paying account holder, CHF 5.90 per month should be due. Netflix is ​​hoping for more revenue from this.

According to Netflix, users from the same household should be able to access the joint account on the go or while traveling without any problems. The service describes a “Netflix household” as a collection of devices that go online where Netflix is ​​usually viewed. If you watch on a TV, Netflix automatically assigns all devices on the same Internet connection to a household. The shared Internet connection thus seems to be a central feature. Netflix reportedly collects IP addresses but not GPS data.

First comes the warning

It was initially unclear how quickly Netflix would take action. Discovered users with a foreign account should first be warned that their access will soon be blocked.

The US company assumes that around 100 million households use the service with login data from others. That’s a high proportion of the 232.5 million paying customers in the past quarter. For example, children often continue to use their parents’ accounts when they move out – or friends share access to save money. Netflix invests billions each year in video content, some of which is exclusive to the service.

Netflix had long tolerated the sharing of access data. In the meantime, however, there has generally been an increased focus on profitability in the video streaming business after the many providers had been hunting for higher user numbers for years. However, none of the competitors is taking action against the sharing of accounts as consistently as Netflix is ​​now. After the announcement, Netflix shares closed down almost two percent.

Already introduced in many countries

Netflix expects that the number of users will initially decrease with the action against free riders. In Canada, for example, there are now more paying users and higher income than before, the service recently emphasized. This made you feel validated. Netflix has not yet commented on developments in other countries. The start of the procedure in the important US market was also announced on Tuesday. There, $7.99 will be charged per extra member.

The crackdown on account sharing had been announced for some time, and Netflix was testing it in several countries before the broad launch that has now been announced. In Europe it was Portugal and Spain. (dpa/mg)