IFF and HKMA hold the first high-level conference on multilateralism and globalization in Hong Kong

Hongkong (ots/PRNewswire) – The International Finance Forum (IFF) jointly hosted a major conference on multilateralism and globalization with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Hong Kong Academy of Finance on Friday as the world faces rising financial sector risks and fragmentation. As part of the IFF’s 20th anniversary global conference, political dignitaries, financial authorities, academics and financial sector leaders were invited to two sessions to discuss topics such as improving global cooperation, monetary policy and the challenges and opportunities for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area at a time of strategic competition. The IFF also opened its Hong Kong center during the conference.

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, IFF Co-Chair and Chair of the Council of Presidents of the UN General Assembly Han Seung-soo and HKSAR Minister of Finance Paul Chan Mo-po spoke at the conference.

As part of its mission to strengthen global communications, the first IFF Hong Kong conference successfully addressed key global issues such as geopolitical tensions, the global debt crisis, inflation, the risk of fragmentation and Hong Kong’s unique positioning as a leading financial hub, as well as the Opportunities for the Greater Bay Area. The speakers and panelists agreed on the importance of global cooperation and multilateralism in solving global problems. The conference also called for strengthening Hong Kong’s status as a global financial hub and as a global offshore RMB business hub.

In the first panel discussion of the afternoon, Han joined Professor Harold James from Princeton University, IFF board member and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jenny Shipley, and Antony Leung, IFF Vice President and CEO of the Nan Fung Group, on multilateralism and globalization in the context of the increasing risks of fragmentation.

Lai Zhihong, Deputy Mayor of Guangzhou Municipality, delivered the introductory speech to the second panel discussion on “Prospects and Roles of Asia, Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area”. Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue Wai-man, IFF Board Member and Li Tong, CEO and Executive President of Bank of China International, and Song Min, Member of IFF Academic Committee, shared how Hong Kong can respond to global challenges and expand its role as a leading global financial center, and how the Greater Bay Area can contribute to finance and digital center of the region The panel discussion was moderated by IFF Vice President Lin Jianhai.

In his opening remarks, Han said multilateralism and globalization are the backbone of post-war peace and prosperity. “However, we are now at a critical juncture in human history where the trend towards multilateralism and globalization is rapidly diminishing.”

In a recorded speech addressed to the conference, Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive John Lee noted that multilateralism and globalization are part of Hong Kong’s DNA and that Hong Kong’s success is based on “diversity and resilience”.

“As a leading international financial center and an indispensable link between the mainland and the rest of the world, Hong Kong is the ideal location to advance the IFF’s mission of promoting international dialogue and multilateral financial cooperation,” said Lee.

In his opening speech at the conference, Finance Minister Paul Chan stressed that the global economy is threatened by high interest rates and persistent inflation and that it is imperative for the world to work together.

“At a time when the world is experiencing rapid changes, the world needs more inclusive and resilient development for people to benefit from. For this reason, our country is committed to high-level two-way opening and practicing genuine multilateralism,” Chan said.

“Hong Kong is firmly committed to promoting free trade, breaking down trade barriers and ensuring the free flow of goods, capital and people.”

Vice Mayor Lai pointed out that Guangzhou has worked closely with Hong Kong and Macao in promoting mutual access to financial markets in the Greater Bay Area. He stressed the importance of strengthening financial cooperation between Guangzhou and Hong Kong to promote the Greater Bay Area’s global financial role.

Paul Chan highlighted Hong Kong’s strengths in green finance and its commitment to global green development. “As the world moves towards carbon neutrality and ESG priorities, Hong Kong has much to offer in the green finance space,” Chan said In terms of the amount of international green bonds issued, we are number 1 in Asia.”

IFF Vice President Lin said, “Asia is expected to contribute around 70% to global growth this year, China over 30%, with China‘s reopening set to boost growth across the region, as suggested by the IMF’s latest Regional Economic Outlook. As a leading financial hub, Hong Kong is in a unique position to connect the mainland to the rest of the world, further increasing prosperity in China and the rest of Asia.”

Editorial notes:

Information on the International Finance Forum (IFF)

The International Financial Forum (IFF) is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental international organization founded in October 2003 by financial sector leaders from more than 20 countries and regions, including China, the United States, the European Union, emerging market countries and leaders international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IFF is a long-established, high-level platform for dialogue, communication and multilateral cooperation and has been promoted to F20 (Finance 20) status.

About the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)

The HKMA is an integral part of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). In its day-to-day work, the HKMA acts with a high degree of autonomy within the relevant statutory powers conferred or delegated to the Monetary Authority. Autonomy is complemented by a high level of accountability and transparency.

As Hong Kong’s central banking institution, the HKMA is committed to high standards of corporate governance, believing that good corporate governance is vital to maintaining and protecting the public’s trust in the HKMA in fulfilling its statutory mandate. To deliver on this commitment, the HKMA has a clearly defined governance structure with a high level of accountability; it implements robust controls to manage risks and ensure that the behavior of employees at all levels and daily operations are in line with established standards; it follows a policy of transparency and accessibility and maintains close contacts with stakeholders.

About the Hong Kong Academy of Finance (AoF):

The financial industry is increasingly globalized and technology-oriented. The traditional boundaries between the different sectors within the financial industry and between the financial and non-financial industries are becoming increasingly blurred. The ability to expand our professional talent pool by nurturing our talent’s global and interdisciplinary perspectives and strengthening our applied research capability is critical to maintaining Hong Kong’s position as a leading international financial hub. The AoF was created to sustainably strengthen our soft power in these areas.

The AoF was set up in close cooperation with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Securities and Futures Commission, the Insurance Authority and the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority. The AoF brings together the strengths of academia, industry, professionals and regulators to enhance financial governance and foster research collaboration. The mission of the AoF is to serve as a center of excellence for financial leadership development and a knowledge repository for monetary and financial research, including applied research.

