ifo: Energy Efficiency Act could become a “growth killer”.

In the next seven years, energy consumption in Germany is to fall by a good 20 percent. This is what the Federal Government’s planned Energy Efficiency Act (EEG) envisages, which follows EU specifications. The details are not yet clear, as the law still has to go through the Bundestag, but the broad outline is already there.

ifo: The plan is wrong

For Clemens Fuest from the ifo Institute, the plan was wrong. He complains that the entire energy consumption should simply be capped – regardless of the source of the energy. The legal requirements for efficiency gains should not only affect fossil energy consumption, but also the use of renewables. However, energy consumption per se does not damage the environment – ​​only the use of fossil fuels does that.

Energy efficiency must increase “dramatically”.

According to a study by the Ifo Institute, the planned requirements could therefore become a massive economic risk. According to the calculations, if energy efficiency grows as quickly as it has in the past, the EEG’s target will require the economy to shrink by 14 percent. However, if the economy is to grow as previously expected, energy efficiency must increase dramatically in the future, three times as fast as in recent years, so that the EEG target can be achieved. According to the Ifo Institute, this can hardly be achieved.

Low industrial electricity price will increase consumption

At the same time, the federal government wants to set up a low industrial electricity price with subsidies, which the ifo Institute believes will increase consumption.

“All of this seems as if energy policy has lost its bearings.” Clemens Fuest, ifo Institute

The law is not yet in force, but the Federal Council has not yet called for any essential changes.