Ifo expects price increases to slow down

5
The price increases should flatten out in the coming months, at least that’s what the Munich Ifo Institute expects. An overview of the numbers.
haha/dpa
05/26/2023 – 09:58 am
Die PricesExpectations of German companies have fallen to their lowest level in two years. The Munich-based Ifo Institute therefore expects price increases to slow down in the coming months, as announced on Friday. The monthly index of price expectations fell by 2.5 to 19 points in May, as the economic researchers announced on Friday. It was below 20 for the first time since spring 2021.