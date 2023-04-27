Ifo Institute: Trend reversal towards rising real wages this year

External content not available

In 2022, nominal wages and salaries had risen by 3.5 percent, more than at any time since 2008. But the average inflation rate of 6.9 percent more than ate up the wage and salary increases.

Real wages and salaries had already been falling for two years during the Corona crisis. In 2020, widespread short-time work initially led to a negative wage trend. Then, in the past two years, the rapid rise in consumer prices has been the main reason for the decline in real wages.

Falling real wages, rising wage demands

As a reaction to falling real wages in Germany, many trade unions are currently demanding high wage and salary increases, some of which are well into the double digits. The most recent deal with Deutsche Post amounts to an increase of six to seven percent this year and a further increase in 2024, said Wollmershäuser. In the public sector and at Deutsche Bahn, there are double-digit demands.

The current phase of real wage losses is also the longest in recent German history. The pace of losses increased significantly in 2022, then moderated slightly. In the first quarter of 2022, real wages were 0.7 percent below the previous year and in the third quarter they were already 4.6 percent and in the fourth quarter of 2022 finally 3.7 percent. The gross salaries including special payments are included in the nominal wages.

The text first appeared in mid-March. It was updated on April 27 with revised figures from the Federal Statistical Office on real wages. More information about Method of calculations can be found here.

Real wages in Germany are falling as a result of high inflation. Picture Alliance According to the Ifo Institute, real wages in Germany will also shrink overall this year. Employees would then have to accept a loss of purchasing power in their income for the fourth year in a row. Ifo economics chief Timo Wollmershäuser expects inflation to be 6.2 percent in 2023, higher than the average increase in wages and salaries. However, the picture will change over the course of the year. The foreseeable collective bargaining increases would mean that real wages would begin to rise over the course of the year. Just not for the whole year. Real wages for employees in Germany have already fallen three years in a row. In 2020, 2021 and 2022, wages and salaries increased at a slower rate than prices. Inflation ate up salary increases. In 2022, the purchasing power of employee income even fell at a record pace of 4.0 percent. This is one of the reasons why trade unions are showing their toughness in many collective bargaining rounds. Is improvement in sight? See also U.S. Trade Deficit with China Will Reach $383 Billion in 2022 Yes. But not immediately, is the answer from the Munich Ifo Institute. Ifo economics chief Timo Wollmershäuser expects a turnaround towards rising real wages in the course of this year. However, real wages in Germany would fall again throughout the year – then for the fourth year in a row. On average for the year, Wollmershäuser expects an inflation rate of 6.2 percent in Germany. Despite the expected wage increases, wages and salaries could not keep up for the year as a whole. But the turning point will come in the course of the year: by the middle of the year at the latest, rising real wages will support the domestic economy, said Wollmershäuser at the presentation of the Ifo economic forecast in Berlin. In addition to noticeable collective wage increases, gradually falling inflation rates should also contribute to this. "Inflation has peaked," said Wollmershäuser. The two curves of inflation and wage growth thus moved towards each other again. In the course of the year, wage increases should then exceed price increases.

