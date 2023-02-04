IG Italyleader in online trading for almost 50 years and present in Italy for the past 15 years, always committed to the promotion of financial education and a pioneer of product innovation, received the award “Best Broker Online” in the context of the sixteenth edition of the Italian Certificate Awards. The annual initiative, held in Milan on 2 February, rewards excellence in the field of investment certificates and financial services, with a view to enhancing the most important initiatives aimed at improving investor culture and the transparency of structured products issued in Italy.

The prize like Best Broker Online recognizes the role of IG as a primary and innovative player in the online trading sector and confirms the company’s commitment to developing, creating and offering cutting-edge investment tools and experiences that meet the needs of traders. The company was the first broker in the world to offer Turbo24 certificatesallowing Italian traders to trade listed instruments H24, 5 days a week.

In particular, it provides investors with a revolutionary platform for trading with certificates: in fact, there are advanced tools such as the price calculator, chart operations and the trading simulator for testing the platform and strategies in a virtual environment but with prices market realities. Increasingly complex and challenging contexts in fact require an approach to the offer and to innovation that knows how to grasp and anticipate these changes and translate them into investment solutions that respond to customer needs.

Since 1974, IG has been committed to developing innovative solutions capable of interpreting the current and future needs of investors, guaranteeing ever greater diversification: one of the goals for 2022 was in fact the launch of World‘s first Turbo certificates on Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrenciesthus enabling fully regulated access to this new asset class. IG also continues to expand its range of underlyings accessible through Turbo24, instruments that are flexible with respect to the market environment and which can be structured according to investors’ needs to offer the best performance in terms of yield.

Fabio De Cillis, Country Manager of IG Italia, commented: