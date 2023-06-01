IG Markets, Opinions on the Trading Platform: Read the Review

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are interested in trading online you’ve probably already heard of IG Marketsone of the most famous brokers internationally and also active in Italia for several years. Traders who choose IG Markets can take advantage of sophisticated platforms and tools to operate online on the main financial markets.

In the guide that I propose to you today, I analyze the services eh costs of this broker, highlighting, as I always do, the characteristics, the strengths and also the disadvantages, giving a quick overview of everything that may be of interest to an aspiring client.

Let’s find out who it is IG Markets, how it can improve your trading experience and why you should (or shouldn’t) use it. This article does not want to be an invitation to invest online, it is purely for informational purposes and is aimed at people who use their money responsibly.

Leading international CFD broker

IG Markets Ltd is an English company part of the IG Group based in London, it is among the world‘s leading suppliers of CFD and boasts many years of experience, having been active since 1974.

The Company is present in 16 countries with more than 170,000 active customers who can trade online (through the platforms made available) on over 16,000 financial markets, negotiating with numerous derivative instruments such as CFDs, turbo certificates, barriers and vanilla options.

In Italy it is based in Milan.

IG technologies are designed to improve the experience of highly active traders in the first place, but even less experienced traders will find a platform that is easy to use and very intuitive.

IG Markets is not a scam

In online trading it is easy to run into scams, the web is full of false platforms and opaque companies, but this is not the case with IG Markets.

IG Markets is among the best brokers famous internationally and is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of London – as well as having other licenses issued in the countries where it offers its services.

The Company operates in our country through a branch in Milan and is registered in the “Register of Community Investment Companies with Branches” held by the CONSOB.

Trader funds are protected as they are kept in segregated Italian bank accounts, which cannot be used by the Company or attacked by its creditors. And in the event of a broker’s insolvency, the various compensation funds would intervene in compensation for the clients, you can rest assured.

This means that if you lose your money it will be mainly due to the rules of the “game” (even if it is not a game), the risks you have decided to take and the wrong choices you have made.

Features, tools and services

IG Markets is a leader in leveraged trading: in fact, we said that it allows you to operate on markets with turbo certificates, barrier e vanilla options, and of course CFDs.

With derivatives it is possible to operate on over 17,000 financial markets and trade numerous assets, including indices, forex, raw material, shares, cryptocurrencies ecc.

It is undoubtedly among the brokers that offer the widest choice of CFDs, covering practically any market!

To trade you need to create a account on the site from which it will then be possible to access the most congenial platforms and applications for one’s level of preparation.

One is not required minimum deposit and the broker makes available to users an excellent assistance service 24/24h in the language

Platforms and apps

When you open an IG Markets account you get access to his online platform for trading, compatible with the main browsers (preferably Google Chrome) and suitable for all skill levels, also because it can be used as a demo.

The online platform offers an instant overview of market prices, spreads and margins, also thanks to the always simple, clear and intuitive graphics.

It allows you to do automated tradingby setting opening orders at a certain level, then setting an expiration date or manually closing the trade.

Alternatively you can download and install one of the more advanced platforms, for example L2 Dealerwhich is packed with extra features and gives direct access to the stock book of major global stock exchanges, is a platform designed for algorithmic trading.

With an IG Markets account you can also use the well-known platform MetaTrader4 – recurring when it comes to forex trading. It offers a wide range of customizable tools and features and is more technical than the basic platform.

For truly experienced traders there is then ProRealTime, a stock exchange software as well as a complete trading platform from every point of view, with charts, advanced monitoring tools and technical analysis. It’s free for the first month and remains free if you carry out 4 operations per month, otherwise you pay a fixed cost of €30 per month.

In addition to these options there is also the possibility of trading by downloading one of the apps for iOS or Android.

Account types

Su IG Markets trovi 3 types of account: the standard account, the premium one and the corporate one. The standard account has no minimum deposit, no activation, maintenance and closing fees and offers full access to IG platforms and tools.

The Premium Account, on the other hand, allows access to additional features and is therefore reserved for investors with experience in the financial sector, who have high levels of activity and an investment portfolio exceeding €500,000.

The corporate account, on the other hand, offers specific trading services for corporate and institutional clients.

Four leveraged trading tools

On IG Markets you can choose between four different leveraged trading tools, which we will now analyze one by one and whose characteristics we will see:

Turbo24: these are the first turbo certificates in the world, listed 24/7, with an available leverage of over 100:1, and with payment at the position’s opening price;

these are the first turbo certificates in the world, listed 24/7, with an available leverage of over 100:1, and with payment at the position’s opening price; Barrier: the product has flexible leverage and limited risk, with payment always at the opening price of the position;

the product has flexible leverage and limited risk, with payment always at the opening price of the position; Vanilla Options: they are similar to traditional calls and puts, and are suitable for those who also want to operate on markets with little volatility;

they are similar to traditional calls and puts, and are suitable for those who also want to operate on markets with little volatility; CFD: in this case you will be able to trade flexibly on 17,000 products with direct access for professional clients. The leverage in this case is 30:1, and you can trade on margin.

Demo account and IG Academy for beginners

The moment you choose to trade with IG Markets and then create an account, you have the freedom to start trading with the demo account, i.e. trading CFDs (and other products) for free and risk-free.

Il demo account provides virtual €30,000 with which to practice, it is a very useful tool, so much so that it is also used by expert traders to test the effectiveness of new strategies or even just to gain practicality with new platform functions.

Training and updating are two very important aspects for a trader, and in fact the broker makes available a rich variety of free training content (courses, webinars, insights, etc.) available within the IG Academythe educational section of the site.

We can conclude that IG Markets is a professional service but also attentive to the needs of less advanced traders.

Fees and Costs

Let’s take a look at the economic conditions at this point. Opening an account with IG Markets is freeas already mentioned, but obviously there are costs to trade, from this point of view the broker knows how to be competitive.

When trading leveraged products, such as CFDs, the broker charges a spread and/or trading commission on each open position. Additionally, additional fees may be charged, including an overnight fee if you hold your position after 11.00pm (CET).

Spreads are applied on the basis of market prices, starting from a minimum of 0.6 pip nel forex, and 0.8 on indices main such as the FTSE 100 and from 0.1 on raw materials.

However, trading fees vary by country, for example: sul Italian stock market (with CFDs) the commission is fixed, equal to 0,10% of the counter value. CFDs that have different currencies may incur conversion costs.

For direct access to the book of securities, the broker apply one commission specification for displaying prices in real time.

These costs will have a significant impact on your final expenses therefore, based on what your operation will be and the derivatives you want to use, you will need to carefully read the tariff plan on the site.

Inactivity fee, what is it?

IG Markets, like many other brokers, charges a fee for prolonged inactivity cost of 14 €. The amount is held by the Company on the first day of each month if it has been more than two years and your account is inactive and has funds remaining.

How to declare your income

How do you declare the income received with the trading activity? In this case you don’t have to worry about the tax issue because the Company acts as withholding agent in Italy and offers the administered scheme to its clients.

During the account opening phase, you can still choose the declaratory regime, if you wish, and therefore you will have to personally take care of completing the tax return by reporting the capital gains obtained from the trading activity.

Opinions of Affari Miei on IG Markets

It is convenient or not to trade with IG Markets? There is clearly no right answer, but there is no doubt that this is one of the best brokers out there, offering a high-level trading service (especially CFDs) at competitive costs.

The number of assets and markets available is decidedly large, and let’s not forget the broker’s over 40 years of experience. Then there is the aspect of learning which is very important! IG Markets offers services and platforms suitable for all levels of experiencegives the opportunity to practice in demo and provides numerous training contents.

So I’ll leave the final evaluations to you, as you know better than me what you are looking for for your trading activity. If you prefer you can compare this service with the competing ones by reading the reviews I have written and collected in the section Trading Online Of My business or take a look at the article by comparison of brokers.

Conclusions

Before saying goodbye, I remind you that the approach to online trading must be general caution and seriousness, even if you see it as a pastime. Choosing the best platform is an important step, so take your time to decide.

Good luck and see you soon!

