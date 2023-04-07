four day week? This makes the German steel industry finally uneconomical
The future prospects for the steel industry are anything but rosy. Despite this, IG Metall demands a four-day week with full wage compensation for the industry. Because the traffic light government promises permanent subsidies. This could have dire consequences for the workers.
DIG Metall demands a four-day week with full wage compensation. The search for the right work-life balance is a concern for many people. However, the fact that the trade union chose the steel industry of all things as an experimental field for this project shows a remarkable loss of reality.
Because the future prospects of this traditional industry are anything but rosy. The rise in electricity and gas prices is a threat to the very existence of energy-intensive industry. And this locational disadvantage will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
The politically resolved transformation to a climate-neutral production method is considered the greatest challenge that Germany’s economy has had to overcome since industrialization. This applies in particular to CO₂-heavy sectors such as the steel industry.
The traffic light government is therefore planning to introduce “climate protection contracts”: Steel companies are to receive subsidies for 15 years if they switch to more expensive green production processes.
It is doubtful whether an industry that receives a drip from the state can ever become internationally competitive. The only thing that is certain is that the plan will cost taxpayers billions.
Bizarre demand of the IG Metall
Against this background, the union demand for a four-day week seems bizarre. If the steelmakers work only 32 hours instead of 35 in the future, this will drive up personnel costs significantly.
The working hour in Germany is already one of the best in the world, also because of the high non-wage labor costs. In the end, should the social security funds co-finance the reduction in working hours for employees, as has worked in the past with early retirement programs?
In any case, the employers will coolly calculate whether the location Germany will still bring advantages for them – and otherwise pitch their tents elsewhere. Steel imports could in any case be the cheaper alternative for local customers in the longer term.
The windfall promised by the traffic light for the steel industry apparently makes some trade unionists think of Cockaigne. In reality, it will be a vale of tears for many of these industrial workers.
