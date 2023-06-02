IG transforms the way you trade

In recent years, the world of investments has undergone a real revolution thanks to the advent and the diffusion of online trading. This form of investment has in fact opened up new opportunities for investors from all over the world, radically changing the way people manage their money and invest it.

Beyond the generic searches of users on Google who type “best online trading platform”, investors are increasingly attentive to dynamic solutions, which allow you to trade and invest at any time and from any device by choosing from a wide range of products. Characteristics of reliability, global presence and efficiency that can fully be found in IG’s offer.

Who is IG Italy

IG is one of the most important and established brokers in online trading, active since 1974 and present today in 16 countries. Among these Italy, where it was the first operator to offer CFDs and in which opened its offices 15 years ago. Currently, the activities in Italy are led by country manager Fabio de Cillis.

IG boasts beyond 313,000 customers globally, to which it offers access to more than 17,000 markets. Furthermore, the Group is listed on the FTSE 250 of the London Stock Exchange and is authorized by the regulators (including FCA, BaFin and Consob) of all the markets in which it operates.

Just the BaFin of Frankfurt, in 2019, approved and authorized the basic prospectus of the Turbo24 and the creation of Spectrum Marketsthe first pan-European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) for trading listed IG Turbo Certificates around the clock.

The distinctive features of IG’s offer

IG provides an innovative, efficient and secure platform, which can also be used on apps for smartphones and tablets. It was the first broker to offer the ability to trade Turbo24 certificates, traded 24 hours a day on Spectrum, and a make advanced tools available to investors such as the price calculator, the trading simulator and the possibility to trade directly from the charts. IG’s solutions also include real-time news and analytics, as well as a broad educational offering.

The offer of underlyings ranges from indices to shares listed on all world markets to raw materials, exchange rates, currency pairs and much more (such as bonds, ETFs, etc.). Since last year, the offer of covered underlyings has been enriched by Cryptocurrencies with the possibility of trading the first Turbo24 on Bitcoin and Ethereum. Clients can trade on major global financial markets with awide range of tools, including leveraged products such as CFDs, barriers, vanilla options and the aforementioned Turbo24 certificates. All in a customizable way, without additional costs and with maximum flexibility.

IG has received, and continues to receive, several awards for the services and technology it offers. Among the latest awards, in chronological order, the one received at the Italian Certificate Awards 2022 for first place in the “Best Online Broker” category stands out.

A broker who can act as a withholding agent

An important service that IG can offer to all Italian customers is that of withholding agent for capital gains. In Italy, the withholding agent is a figure in charge of collecting and paying the tax to the tax authorities in place of the tax payer. The obligation to appoint a withholding agent arises in certain circumstances, such as when carrying out financial transactions.

Brokers such as IG who operate as a financial intermediary who operates in the administered regime they withhold the taxes to be paid to the state, without the trader having to do anything. IG then carries out this work on behalf of the client, who does not have to fill out any capital gains forms on their tax return.

In Italy, capital gains from transactions on the financial markets are taxed at 26%, this amount in the administered regime will be withheld as a balance at the end of the day for each position closed positively, obviously taking into account previous capital losses, which can be offset. In any case, operating with IG as a withholding agent traders will not have to worry about tax aspectssince their earnings will be net of taxes and all tax burdens are borne by the managed broker.