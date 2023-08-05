Igeamed: August 17 delisting of shares from EGM

The shareholders’ meeting of Igeamed, part of the Igeam Group and supplier in the field of occupational medicine in Italy, decided to delist the company’s shares from the Euronext Growth Milan trading system, operated by Borsa Italiana.

The delisting will take effect from 17 August 2023, after which the shares of Igeamed will no longer be traded on any regulated market or multilateral trading facility in Italy or Europe.

However, they may be transferred privately, according to the provisions of the civil code.

