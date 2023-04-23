Ignoring the new plan for strategic reorganization, HSBC (00005) “swapped”?Huang Yong called on the board of directors to respect the opinions of shareholders and formally discuss the provider Zhitong Finance

© Reuters. Ignoring the new strategic restructuring plan, HSBC (00005) “steals the beam”?Huang Yong called on the board of directors to respect shareholders’ opinions and formally discuss



Faced with the first statement of principles of more than 4,000 words by Ping An Asset Management on April 18, HSBC quickly issued a long official response on the 19th. According to the market opinion, HSBC’s rhetoric of “changing the soup but not the medicine” obviously does not have enough respect for the major shareholder Ping An.

For this reason, on the evening of April 21, Huang Yong, chairman and CEO of Ping An Asset Management, spoke again, pushing the differences between the two parties into the second round.

Judging from Huang Yong’s response, his attitude is clear, pointing out that HSBC just repeated their past objections to the “spin-off”, and did not have any new views or evaluations on the new strategic restructuring plan proposed by Ping An. HSBC said it had 20 exchanges with Ping An’s management, while Huang Yong said bluntly, “HSBC has never formally discussed the new restructuring plan with Ping An.”

Market participants believe that HSBC is about to hold this year’s general meeting of shareholders, and its management’s intention is already obvious, that is, to end the dispute through voting as soon as possible. However, HSBC’s “perfunctory” attitude is difficult for the majority of shareholders headed by Ping An to accept. This may mean that the differences between large and small shareholders and management will not end in the short term.

Repeating past rhetoric, ignoring new suggestions from major shareholders

Ping An Asset Management is a long-term investor in HSBC and has continued to increase its holdings in HSBC since 2015. But in recent years, a series of incidents such as the termination of dividends at HSBC have completely hurt loyal shareholders.

In the past few years, Ping An has never made detailed comments on the investment in HSBC, but only said that it “supports everything that is beneficial to the operation and development of HSBC.” From the perspective of financial investment alone, Ping An does hope to get a stable return from HSBC.

Whether it is performance, stock price, dividend performance, business philosophy, corporate governance, etc., it is difficult for the majority of shareholders to fully agree with HSBC, and HSBC has not fundamentally provided more market confidence.

On April 18, Huang Yong, chairman and CEO of Ping An Asset Management, issued a long text of more than 4,000 words. The first was to clarify the intention, clarify the rumors, and set the record straight; the second affirmed the performance improvement results of HSBC and some reform measures; The third clearly puts forward five major concerns about HSBC’s long-term operation; the fourth proposes a strategic restructuring plan for the first time, believing that it can eliminate HSBC’s management’s concerns about reform.

A stone stirs up a thousand waves. HSBC made an emergency response the next day. The core content first affirmed its own achievements, and then continued to express its objections. The new reorganization plan proposed by Ping An was confused with the spin-off. The objections it held followed the previous rhetoric, that is, “conclusion This was summarized in the 2022 Interim Results Report. The Board considered the potential revenue and value benefits of these structural changes, which were significantly outweighed by the expected decline in value arising in a number of areas, and the loss to HSBC’s ability to serve long-term clients”.

Some people in the industry pointed out that HSBC’s response was a bit of a switch. In fact, what Ping An proposed was not a spin-off, but a new plan for strategic reorganization. Ping An’s plan to support HSBC to improve its operations includes a spin-off plan, but it is by no means limited to spin-offs. The strategic reorganization plan clearly proposed this time is based on the concerns of HSBC management and is more constructive, but HSBC does not seem to have fully studied it.

Judging from the existing public information, HSBC said that it had more than 20 high-level exchanges with Ping An, but there was no substantial promotion. Huang Yong’s response yesterday evening was restrained but with an attitude, “So far, HSBC has never had a formal discussion with Ping An on the new strategic restructuring plan. We believe that according to the basic international corporate governance principles and concepts, any shareholder or investor opinion , deserves the basic respect of the company’s board of directors and management.”

Worrying about development is just a cover, essentially “closed”

In the past ten years, HSBC’s management has been working hard to improve profitability, mainly including cost reduction, risk-weighted asset reduction, and the transfer of capital allocation to Asia. However, it is undeniable that HSBC’s overall performance is not as good as before.

HSBC Holdings’ total revenue and shareholders’ net profit in 2022 will decrease by 21.3% and 1% compared with 2013. The recovery of profitability is mainly due to the contribution of Asian business. Before 2020, Asia will basically contribute 100% of pre-tax profits, while Europe will basically be in a state of pre-tax losses. It will become full in 2021, but it will record a loss again in 2022.

Huang Yong analyzed the actual situation of HSBC. First, the improvement of HSBC’s absolute performance has benefited from the cycle of interest rate hikes, and the rate hike has gradually peaked; second, despite the improvement in absolute performance, the performance of HSBC Holdings and HSBC Asia still lags behind by a large margin third, the RoTE and cost targets set by HSBC management are not sufficient; fourth, HSBC management has failed to fundamentally address the challenges faced by key business models; , to support relatively low-return non-Asian businesses.

Although many concerns have been raised, Ping An has always adhered to two principles in terms of HSBC’s development strategy: first, HSBC is still the controlling shareholder of listed banks headquartered in Asia in order to maintain the synergy of global business lines; Shareholder benefits include unlocking value, reducing capital requirements, improving long-term efficiency, mitigating geopolitical risk and repositioning the competitive landscape.

Ping An is earnest, but HSBC still insists that “structural reform will weaken the business model of international banks” and “cause losses to shareholders and damage global customer service proposition”, and emphasizes that “HSBC does not support or recommend this structural reform plan and related possible issues to its shareholders. options”.

Some people point out that from HSBC’s statement, it is impossible to determine whether the “structural reform” it calls is a spin-off or a reorganization. But what is certain is that HSBC has always held an opposing attitude towards Ping An’s opinions. Whether it is right or wrong may only be left to the market to judge. But HSBC should not be so closed and arrogant. Since it is rooted in the Asian and Chinese markets, it still needs to listen to and study the opinions of shareholders with an open mind. A confrontational attitude is not beneficial to both parties.

Ping An Asset Management is China‘s top asset management institution and has always been among the best in Asia. The entrusted asset management scale reaches RMB 4.24 trillion (approximately US$582.2 billion), about 80% of which are assets entrusted by Ping An Group’s insurance member companies. 20% of assets are managed by third parties.

Ping An Asset Management has a fiduciary duty to its customers who invest their funds in HSBC. Huang Yong emphasized that he will continue to conduct constructive shareholder exchanges and focus on ensuring the sustainable long-term value of customers. As a staunch investor of HSBC, Ping An Asset Management has also been committed to optimizing shareholder returns. Huang Yong believes that the strategic restructuring plan can solve the concerns of HSBC management, including but not limited to global value, operating costs, legal obstacles and other issues.