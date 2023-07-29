IHK analysis: Young people are moving away from Osnabrück

A region worth living in with a strong medium-sized economy – this is how Osnabrück, the Emsland and the county of Bentheim see themselves. The migration movements that the Chamber of Commerce and Industry evaluated for the district do not show that. They signal something else: Young people in particular are being drawn out of the region.

Would you like to read more?

Choose an option:

Already a digital subscriber?

Register

Trial month for 0 €

All articles and content on the NOZ.deNews app for on the goAll articles as an audio contributionTrial month for 0 €

Monthly cancellable

Then €14.95/month

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

