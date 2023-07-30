Home » Ikea: How Ingvar Kamprad revolutionized the furniture business
Business

Ikea: How Ingvar Kamprad revolutionized the furniture business

by admin
Ikea: How Ingvar Kamprad revolutionized the furniture business

by Claus Hecking

30.07.2023, 08:21

8 Min.

Hardly any man shaped the way we live more than Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad: with affordable furniture for the masses. Now his group is celebrating its 80th birthday.

This article is an acquisition of Capital+, Capital’s premium digital offering. For you as a stern PLUS subscriber, it is exclusively available here until August 4th, 2023. After that, it will again only be available to Capital+ subscribers at www.capital.de/plus

The brilliant idea that will grow into the largest furniture empire in the world comes from a simple reason: the car is too small. It’s 1955. The future designer Gillis Lundgren is supposed to pick up a table for Ikea, a small trading company from the Swedish countryside, at a furniture factory. But the prototype absolutely doesn’t fit in the car: not on the back seat, not in the trunk. Then Lundgren has an idea. Without further ado, he removes the legs and packs them under the tabletop. Is handier.

And his boss? From this he designs a completely new business model: the furniture assembly kit.

See also  The port of Taranto restarts dredging to attract larger ships

You may also like

Pnrr, EU approval: ok for the third installment...

The Disappearance of the Win-Win Situation: Is Independence...

Drone attack on Moscow damages buildings

Via della Seta, Crosetto: “Italy out without damaging...

Subscribers keep price constant: Wissing: One million new...

Title: Unlocking Financial Blessings: How Technology Transforms Capital...

A2A: revenues and operating margin change, net profit...

Lindt & Sprüngli: Krisenfeste Schoggi

Unveiling the Revolutionary Design of the New Kia...

Post buys a mixed forest in Germany

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy