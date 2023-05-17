Ikea launches the transgender policy: 3 things a company can do to improve inclusion

IKEA Italia launches the «guidelines for creating an environment of inclusive work for transgender people»: the document will be disclosed in the company on the occasion of the International day against homobitransphobia, which is celebrated on May 17. From permits for the transition to the dress code, from access to bathrooms and changing rooms to interactions between customers and transgender co-workers, the internal rules have been developed by the brand’s Human Resources with the support of Parks – Free and Equal, an association that deals with Diversity Management and which worked together with a group of IKEA employees. The new rules apply to all male and female workers hired by IKEA Italia on permanent, fixed-term and apprenticeship contracts.



«In IKEA – reads the document that The print could read a preview – we are actively committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all people regardless of gender assigned at birth, and we encourage everyone to be themselves in the workplace». Furthermore, the company, as «as a sign of concrete support in the delicate gender transition path that involves surgery, recognizes its co-workers up to six weeks of leave available by the hour (which correspond to 240 and are re-proportioned to the duration of the contract) and in split mode for a period of three years from the moment of access to the policy”.

But what if clients feel uncomfortable with a transgender worker? The answers, along with other best practices, are 3 things a company can do to improve the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people.

1. The customer isn’t always right

The Swedish company’s stance leaves no room for misunderstandings: the customer isn’t always right. «Our approach – explains the company policy – ​​will always be oriented towards supporting transgender co-workers even in the presence of any complaints that may arise from customers. For this reason, client contact and job duties of transgender co-workers will not change just because some clients may be biased towards gender identity. Managers will not accept any discriminatory requests from customers who do not wish to be helped by transgender co-workers.”

2. Respect comes from the use of pronouns and the change of name

The Policy dedicated to transgender people acknowledges that the language used is the basis of respect between people. For this reason it contains a minimum glossary of the “most frequently used terms when dealing with issues relating to LGBT+ people with the aim of offering a shared vocabulary”. These words include gender identity, biological sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and role, gender-fluid (or non-binary), just to name a few. The guidelines also indicate other good practices: «If someone reveals to you that they belong to the LGBT + community, respectfully ask which terms he prefers to use to describe himself and use those terms; Don’t question or make assumptions about the gender identity or sexual orientation of people you associate with. Accept and respect the way people define themselves; Use nouns and pronouns in daily conversations and written communications as soon as the person tells you they want to. If you’re not sure which noun and pronoun to address a person by, ask them respectfully. Changing names and gender on legal documents is a long, difficult and frustrating process for transgender people. «Despite this, IKEA undertakes to recognize the chosen name, even in the absence of personal data correction, in particular on plates (name tag), identification badge, name on the bulletin board and e-mail signature».

3. Clothing, access to bathrooms and changing rooms

Do you remember the argument in the bathroom between Elisabetta Gardini and Vladimir Luxuria? It was 2006 and the Forza Italia deputy met her PRC colleague in the Montecitorio toilet reserved for ladies: “You’re a man, you can’t stay here,” she told her. Since then the climate has changed a bit and IKEA writes it clearly in the guidelines: the company «is committed to implementing all the necessary actions to facilitate access to the structures in line with the transition path undertaken by the co-workers and, in the person of the P&C Manager (the manager who deals with Human Resources), will be responsible for creating awareness among colleagues in the unit (headquarters and stores)». Which means that transgender co-workers will be able to use the bathrooms according to their chosen gender. As for clothing, “Transgender co-workers have the right to dress in clothes that reflect their gender identity as long as they comply with Ingka Group’s dress code and appearance standards.” The uniforms, if sold well, are neutral from the point of view of gender, but the company specifies that despite «this requirement should not cause difficulties within the units» (…) «the people who work in the Service Office and In general, those whose role does not require a uniform may choose to dress in line with their identified gender identity.







The challenge of Diversity: that’s why it improves business productivity

The well-being of LGBTQ+ workers is not only for the benefit of those directly concerned but contributes to the achievement of company objectives for at least three reasons. First, having a diverse workforce can lead to greater creativity and innovation, as people with different experiences, backgrounds and perspectives can bring new ideas and solutions to business problems. This can increase the company’s ability to adapt to changing market needs and maintain a competitive edge. Second, diversity can enhance a company’s ability to better understand and serve an increasingly diverse marketplace. For example, if a company operates in a globalized marketplace, having a diverse workforce can help the company better understand the different cultures, preferences and needs of customers around the world, enabling them to develop more relevant products and services and successfull. Finally, having a diverse workforce can also improve employee satisfaction and engagement, because if they feel respected and included, they are generally more motivated and more willing to commit to the success of the company. That’s why all of this can lead to higher productivity and greater customer satisfaction.