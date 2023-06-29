Home » Ikea throws Marabou chocolate out of the range
Business

Ikea throws Marabou chocolate out of the range

by admin
Ikea throws Marabou chocolate out of the range

Marabou chocolate and other Mondelez products are disappearing from Ikea’s Swedish shops.

For a number of years, Ikea has increasingly focused on the production of its own confectionery, said an Ikea spokeswoman. The range currently includes various chocolate products from suppliers that belong to Mondelez – but Ikea will gradually remove these products from the range, which also applies to the German market. In Scandinavia, the furniture giant’s decision had already been reported a few days ago.

According to Ikea Germany, the step basically affects products from the Mondelez brands Marabou and Daim. These will therefore be sold until the end of August.

A bar of marabou chocolate

Source: picture alliance / Bildagentur-online / Joko

The US food company Mondelez, whose brands include Milka, has been blacklisted by the Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities because of its activities in Russia. Since then, several companies, authorities and associations in Scandinavia have boycotted the group’s products or suspended their respective cooperation.

also read

The group did not comment on the extent to which the boycott played a role in Ikea’s decision. However, Ikea Germany said the decision to phase out the products had been around for some time and was part of the long-term focus on its own confectionery.

See also  ZTE Commercial: Promoting All-round Upgrades and Continuously Optimizing Consumer Experience_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Real estate giant: public prosecutor and BKA search...

The general manager of the Caviro cooperative resigns

The scheduled interest rate of 3.5% insurance products...

Politics – Günther criticizes the opposition course of...

Resolution 38 of 12/06/2023 – Partial amendment to...

Third term for mayors and governors. From Salvini...

The latest speeches by Huawei Meng Wanzhou, China...

Credit Suisse, marriage in crisis: Ubs cuts more...

Salaries in start-ups: 150,000 fixed salary plus bonus?...

Musk, the most influential man in the world...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy