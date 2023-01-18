Home Business IL Investimenti enters the nautical sector
IL Investimenti, the financial company headed by the Schenone family, has completed the acquisition of San Giorgio yachting & shipping services, a company founded in Genoa in 2010, as an agency mainly dedicated to the yachting market.

Office in Portofino

San Giorgio’s activities subsequently expanded: it first opened an office in Portofino, to offer customers the possibility of using an on-site service, and then expanded the offer to include tax representation services for yacht shipping companies foreigners. Finally, the opening of a showroom (Soloportofino) at Marina Genova Aeroporto, dedicated to the sector interiors per yacht e ville.

Objective: to diversify

The meeting between San Giorgio and IL Investimenti, already present in Italy and in France with activities in various sectors of shipping and logistics, stems from the desire of the company led by Schenone, explains a note, «to diversify and expand its activities, through entry into the yachting market, with an already strongly consolidated position. San Giorgio will continue to operate on the market with its own operational and logistic structure”.

