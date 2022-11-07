Listen to the audio version of the article

The automotive sector is important to the economy. Several players from other sectors collaborate here. One engine, the automotive industry, which is worth 20% of GDP and represents 1.2 million employees between production, supply chains and services. Using a structured incentive plan, planned for the next 3 years, the aid for the conversion, up to 2030, plus the resources made available by the PNRR for the installation of the charging infrastructures, the car manufacturers will be accompanied towards the great change in electric mobility. All players will be involved in a joint effort to face the challenge of the green transition: institutions, car manufacturers, companies in the energy sector. But what will the next scenarios be?

The Automotive Business Summit: a free digital event

To answer these questions, Il Sole 24 Ore organized the digital event Automotive Business Summit scheduled for November 15th from 10.00 to 16.30 to discuss the geopolitical scenario and the impact on global competition and market dynamics, of the future for engines. endothermic in the strategies of approaching 2035, of sustainability and energy transition and of the impact on the national automotive supply chain, of batteries, recycling, circularity. Three focuses: infrastructures and digital innovation for mobility, evolution of the corporate fleet sector, commercial vehicles: a new mobility for the distribution of last-mile goods.

Presence of numerous industry experts

Numerous industry experts will be present at the Automotive Business Summit organized by Il Sole 24 Ore. Among these we remember Marco Alù Saffi, Director of External Relations Ford Italy; Pierpaolo Antonioli, Ceo Punch Turin and Cto Punch Group; Marko Bertogna, Full Professor at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia; Silvia Bodoardo, Full Professor of Turin Polytechnic; Andrea Campello, CEO of Xev Trade; Andrea Cardinali, General Director of Unrae; Gerardo Ciccone, Manufacturing, Automotive & Life Sciences Director Capgemini; Nicola De Mattia, CEO of Targa Telematics; Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, President of Federauto; Davide Di Domenico, Managing Director and Senior Partner Bcg and Emc (East Meditarrean Caspian) System leader; Santo Ficili, Country Manager Stellantis Italy; Sergio Iorio, CEO of Italmatch Chemicals Group; Radek Jelinek, President of Mercedes Italia; Teodoro Lio, Consumer and Manufacturing Industries Lead for Italy and Central Europe Accenture; Fabrizio Longo, Audi Brand Director; Luigi Ksawery Luca ‘, CEO of Toyota Motor Italia; Marco Santucci, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italy; Paolo Scudieri, President of Anfia; Luca Sra, President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group; Pier Paolo Tamma, Pirelli Chief Digital Officer; Alberto Viano, President of Aniasa; Riccardo Vitelli, President of Top Thousand.

Fabio Tamburini, Director of Il Sole 24 Ore and the moderation will be opened by Mario Cianflone, Automotive Chief Editor Il Sole 24 Ore; Massimo De Donato, presenter of Strade e Motori on Radio 24; Filomena Greco, Il Sole 24 Ore journalist The conclusions of the proceedings are entrusted to Pier Luigi Del Viscovo, Founder and Director of the Fleet & Mobility Study Center.