Il Sole 24 Ore, the profit rises to 5.4 million. Declining debt. Bonomi: “158 years at the service of readers and the country”

Margins and financial position further improve for Il Sole 24 Ore, which closes the first half with a net profit of 5.4 million. The accounts approved by the board chaired by Edoardo Garrone confirm and consolidate the trend reversal of the past year: «After the return to profit in the 2022 financial statements, the 24 Ore Group continues to show a trend of improvement in its margins, even net of non-recurring income and expenses, further strengthening the net financial position», comments the managing director, Mirja Cartia d’Asero in a note.

First semester data

In detail, the group closed the first half with consolidated revenues of 104.6 million, in line with 2022. The gross operating margin (ebitda) was positive for 14.9 million, an improvement of 4.5 million: the change it is mainly attributable to higher operating income of €3.2 million with overall costs decreasing by €1.3 million. The operating result (ebit) is positive for 8.5 million, an improvement of 6.2 million, while the net result attributable to shareholders of the parent company is positive for 5.4 million euros, an improvement of 5.8 million on the result negative for €0.4 million in the first half of 2022. Net of non-recurring income, the net result attributable to shareholders of the parent company was positive for €1.7 million, an improvement of €2.6 million compared to the negative result for €0.8 million of 2022.

The net financial position as at 30 June was negative by €29.2 million and compares with a negative value as at 31 December 2022 by €43.8 million, therefore an improvement of €14.6 million: the change mainly refers to cash flows from operating activity and the collection of 6.5 million deriving from the sale of the two production sites located in Milan and in Carsoli. Shareholders’ equity amounted to 21.3 million, up by 5.4 million compared to 31 December 2022, which amounted to 15.9 million, due to the result for the half year.

Revenue details

The breakdown of business shows advertising revenues of €42.7 million (-3.3% on the first half of 2022) and publishing revenues of €49.7 million (-1.4%): the lower revenues generated by the sale of the newspaper are largely offset by digital revenue growth; other revenues recorded growth of €2.1 million (+19.8% to €12.8 million), mainly thanks to higher revenues from the Professional Services and Training area, in relation to the good performance of more innovative products and the return to training business with the Sole 24 Ore Formazione brand. Among the main dynamics of the half-year were the €19.4 million in electronic publishing revenues from the Professional Services and Training Area (+2.1% due to the renewal of the product portfolio and the sales network launched in previous years), the revenues from the Events area of ​​4.5 million (+31.2%), mainly thanks to the growth in revenues deriving from the eighteenth edition of the Trento Festival of Economics, and 3.9 million from the Radiocor Plus Agency ( +7.5% on 2022). The revenues of the Culture Area, equal to 6 million, are in line with the first half of 2022.

Multimedia

The focus on multimedia information continues: in the first half of 2023, the digital offer of Il Sole 24 Ore was enriched with video productions, with a new daily schedule of live broadcasts on the site and audio productions, with the continuation of the daily and weekly formats of “Start24” and “Market Mover” and the production of new podcasts. Videos recorded an increase in views, with a monthly average of 18.3 million in the first half of 2023 (+6.9% compared to the same period of 2022), while for podcasts the total audio streams from websites, apps and platforms they exceeded 5.7 million in the six months; and precisely speaking of podcasts, the push towards digital and multimedia continues also for Radio 24 which in June 2023 will see the audio streams (download and streaming on demand) of podcasts, usable from the Radio 24 website and app, and from the main platforms third parties (Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast) at 6.9 million. From January to June 2023, 41.5 million podcasts were downloaded.