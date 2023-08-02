Il Sole closes in profit with 5.4 million, “rising trend on margins”

Sole 24 Ore, closed the half year with a profit (5.4 million), margins up

The board of directors of the 24 ORE Group, meeting today under the chairmanship of Edoardo Garrone, closed the first half of 2023, reinforcing the return-to-profit trend undertaken in 2022. I consolidated revenues amounted to 104.6 million euros in line with 30 June 2022.

The net financial position is negative by 29.2 million euros, an improvement of 14.6 million compared to the negative 43.8 million euros at 31 December 2022. Shareholders’ equity amounted to 21.3 million euro, an increase of 5.4 million euros compared to the shareholders’ equity of the consolidated financial statements at last December, in which it amounted to 15.9 million euros.

Net of non-recurring income, theebitda is positive for 12.4 million euros, an improvement of 2.4 million euros compared to the positive value of 10.0 million euros in the first half of 2022, the EBIT is positive by 4.8 million euros, an improvement of 3.0 million euros compared to the positive for 1.8 million euros in the first half of 2022, and the net result attributable to shareholders of the parent company is positive for 1.7 million euros, an improvement of 2.6 million euros compared to the negative result for 0.8 million euros for the first half of 2022.

“The 24 Ore Group continues to highlight a improvement trend of its marginsalso net of non-recurring income and charges, further strengthening the net financial position’, he comments Mirja Cartia d’Asero, CEO of the Company.

