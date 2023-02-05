Home Business Ilary Blasi does not give up on Rolexes. Totti: “I have proof they weren’t your gifts”
Ilary Blasi does not give up on Rolexes. Totti: “I have proof they weren’t your gifts”

Ilary Blasi does not give up on Rolexes. Totti: “I have proof they weren’t your gifts”

Totti-Ilary, the battle remains open over the Rolexes

Progress on the separation agreement between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. But there is one front on which agreement seems further away than ever: these are the famous Rolexes. As Corriere della Sera writes, “the point is that Ilary Blasi has no intention of returning the Rolexes. Not even one. And this does not favor the truce between exes that seemed well underway. that he gave them to her and that therefore they are now his, so he keeps them”.

Totti is not there. Again according to the Corriere della Sera, “The former Giallorossi number 10 showed the invoices issued by the official dealers of the prestigious Swiss brand in court on Friday. Proving that he bought them for himself and out of his own pocket. And on dates that don’t correspond to a special occasion for the ex-wife: birthday, name day, anniversary, blue or pink bows, nothing. And since he kept them in the bank, in the safety deposit box from which the presenter of the Isola dei Famosi took them without his knowledge (around June 15, 2022, a month before the double statement with which the couple formalized their farewell) , Totti does not even remember exactly how many there were, it seems a dozen, for a value of over a million.

A story that poisons the tail of a story which still lacks not a happy ending, but at least a peaceful epilogue.

