Ilary Blasi in Morocco with his German companion, “see-through” photo to scream

Ilary Blasi in Morocco

Ilary Blasi in better shape than ever. The showgirl found her smile again after the separation from Francesco Totti. The presenter of the Isola dei Famosi, in Morocco with her new partner Bastian, shared a shot in which she appears from behind in a completely naked tub. A “I see-I don’t see” to scream.

It was Bastian who immortalized it, the German entrepreneur who replaced the former Roma captain in Ilary’s heart. The trip to North Africa is a gift from him to celebrate his sweetheart’s birthday in the best possible way.

After touring the city with a tour guide, Ilary and Bastian chose a bit of healthy relaxation by taking refuge in the private tub of their hotel.

