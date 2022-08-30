TIM stock is doing well today (+ 1.27% to € 0.2147). The market looks to the first results of Iliad on the fixed. From the data of the first half of 2022 it emerges that since January the customers acquired in the fixed sector are only 68 thousand. “A decidedly more prudent figure than our projection for the whole year (500 thousand) and for 2023 (1 million)”, comments Equita, which underlines how the Difficulty in acquiring fixed customers, despite a very aggressive pricing, seems to indicate a stickiness on the fixed line much higher than what happened in the mobilein which Iliad had immediately shown a strong commercial success.

“The data could also reflect the greater complexities in the activation of requests and therefore will have to be monitored over time”, adds the Milanese sim. The figure for new mobile customers of 257 thousand is slightly higher than expected (the achievement of 9 million customers had already been announced, the actual figure is 9.082 million).