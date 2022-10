Problems with your operator? Ask your question to the expert: [email protected]

Iliad tells us this answer: “The problems currently underway concern a limited number of users. We are intervening daily on the lines concerned to solve the disservice and guarantee its full functionality as soon as possible “.

It was not possible to have other details, but it is known that Iliad presented itself on the Italian fiber market with a sui generis offer, with particular strengths and weaknesses.