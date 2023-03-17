Home Business Iliad is still growing by double digits: in ’22 revenues at 927 million, up 15.5%
Iliad is still growing by double digits: in ’22 revenues at 927 million, up 15.5%

Iliad is still growing by double digits: in ’22 revenues at 927 million, up 15.5%

The 2022 budget of Iliad Italia stands at 927 million euros and marks a growth of 15.5%

The 2022 balance sheet confirms an important result for the turnover of Iliad Italy which stands at 927 million euros (up compared to the 802 million euros recorded as at 12.31.2021), and marks a growth for this year equal to 15,5%.

Iliad in Italy is confirmed as a protagonist in the telecommunications market with one million mobile users net activated only in 2022, thus reaching 9.5 million (against 8.5 million in 2021).

On the fixedthe 100% FTTH fiber optic offer launched in January 2022 has demonstrated great success with 109 thousand activations in just 11 months, representing around 3.4% of the FTTH segment to date.

Particularly positive results also for the last quarter of 2022 in which +224,000 net users on mobile and +25,000 net users on fiber were respectively recorded. Thanks to these performances, iliad is confirmed for the nineteenth quarter in a row the first operator in the mobile market by net user balance.

