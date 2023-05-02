Iliad, network and phone calls down throughout Italy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Inefficiencies especially in the center and in the north. But throughout Italy, essentially a critical situation for Iliad users, which went down more or less from 2 pm onwards, according to data from the downdetector.it website, Ookla’s online platform that provides users with real-time information on the status of various websites and services and which, on the subject, is one of the most consulted services.

Problems, those of downtime on the network, which occur cyclically to the various telcos, it must be said. In short, it is a moment that inevitably arrives sooner or later for all telephone operators, landline and mobile. At the moment for Iliad the most impacting problem is on voice traffic, while for data it seems that the problem is gradually disappearing. “We are aware of the inconvenience and are working to resolve it as soon as possible,” comments the company.

An afternoon of passion therefore for an Iliad which, in mid-March on the occasion of the dissemination of the 2022 data, communicated in Italy that it had had «one million net mobile users activated in 2022 alone, thus reaching 9.5 million. On fixed lines, the 100% FTTH fiber optic offer proved to be very successful with 109,000 activations in just 11 months, currently representing around 3.4% of the FTTH segment».

The Iliad Group, the sixth largest mobile operator in Europe, comes from a 2022 characterized by plus signs. To find those of the opposite tenor it is necessary to go to the bottom line of the business in Italy. Where the telco led by the CEO Benedetto Levi reported growing numbers for revenues (927 million euros, an improvement of 15.5%) and EbitdaaL (211 million compared to the 80 million euros recorded in 2021). However, the final red card stood at 169 million (in any case much better than the -248 million in 2021) with negative house flows of 170 million euros, but also in this case much better than the -333 million of the previous year.

There is clearly still to digest the start-up phase for the operator who arrived in Italy in 2018 and which last year, in February, attempted the big coup in vain by betting 11.2 billion on a possible acquisition of Vodafone Italia. An offer rejected in the bud by the Tlc multinational. Even if just recently the rumors about ongoing dialogues between Vodafone Group and Xavien Niel, who is a 2.5 percent shareholder in the company led by CEO Margherita Della Valle, have regained ground.