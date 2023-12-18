Iliad tries again, new offer to merge Italian activities with Vodafone

Iliad returns to attack Vodafone in Italy. The French group has presented a proposal for a business combination of its national activities to Vodafone. In essence, the operation would involve the merger of the Italian activities of the two companies into a newco that would be controlled equally by Iliad and Vodafone.

The proposal values ​​the Italian part of the British group at 10.45 billion. Based on the offer, Vodafone would obtain 50% of the new company, but also a cash payment of 6.5 billion and a loan of 2 billion.

Iliad’s press release explains that the integration of the Italian activities of Iliad and Vodafone “has the aim of creating the most innovative challenger telecommunications operator in Italy. The objective of the operation is to develop an attractive market offering, based on innovation, growth and an unparalleled customer experience.”

Vodafone Group responded by taking note of “today’s announcement by Iliad relating to the proposed merger between Vodafone Italia and Iliad Italia” and consistently with its previous statements, “it is in favor of consolidating the market in countries where it is unable to obtain an adequate return on invested capital and confirms that it is exploring options with different parties to achieve this goal in Italy, including through a merger or divestment. There is no certainty that a settlement will ultimately be agreed. If necessary, a further announcement will be made when appropriate.”

In parallel, according to rumours, Vodafone’s exploratory talks continue to progress with Swisscom, the Swiss giant that controls Fastweb in Italy, for a possible operation with the fiber group.