“I was very intent on buying one Electric BMW 7 Seriesbut after only one day of trial Yes, I bought a BMW 7 Series, but a diesel one”. Thus begins what appears to be a real outburst that has come to the newsroom from an Emilian motorist. “I live in Modena and for work I travel often even if on short distances, mainly in Northern Italy. I change the car every three years or so. This time I was strongly intending to go electric” explains the man, a small and successful businessman.

“After having informed myself and made the necessary comparisons, my choice fell on the BmW Serie7i, a truly extraordinary car in my opinion. So I contact the dealer for the ritual test. I collect the car, which immediately gives me excellent sensations, and I decide, view the autonomy far more than sufficient, to go to an appointment in Milan, a city with safe battery reach and full of recharging stations” he continues.

And here the odyssey begins

“I leave my house in the hills and arrive in the Lombard capital, or rather in a hinterland town or rather concorezzo with a residual autonomy that has dropped to half,” he says. “I meet my interlocutor who is also interested in the new car. In the end I let him try it and, after a ride on the highway at not low speed and two revshere is the battery indicator plummeting to 150 kilometers of autonomy”.

“No problem, I think. We find a control unit and go. I do an internet search and I discover that I have made a mistake, perhaps the only one, on my part. In fact, I did not know, and I believe that few people know it, that in order to access supplies at the columns of supermarkets, Enel or whatever, in most cases it is necessary download an app with card and so on” he explains.

“So I call BMW who explains to me that there is their control unit in front of the dealership. I go but I find her busy. They tell me that the car that is recharging has been there since the morning and presumably the owner will be back in the afternoon,” she continues.

It does not end here

“I am not discouraged – continues the story – and I discover that not far from San Donato, on Via Emilia there are two columns. I go, but I find the first charging point occupied by a old van which has absolutely nothing electric. However, in the meantime, it is impossible to fill up. I then go to the second station and there the column is out of order. Dead”.

“I call the BMW dealership and an employee invites me to go to them and this time use the columns placed inside the dealership. I go with the anguish of those who see the charge of the car well below 20% autonomy. In any case, I arrive at my destination and finally put the car on charge. Time for a coffee or so and the car is ready: I’m told. In reality, the recharge lasted much longer. And I solved my problem only thanks to the kindness of BMW”.

“I was probably particularly unlucky. Or I misused the car with too strong acceleration. And again, I haven’t fully informed myself about the apps to download and about the control units in the area – the motorist says again. – But someone like me, whose minutes are numbered, cannot commit hours to refuel. As well as I cannot inquire in advance of the positioning of the top-up points every time I have to go to a customer“. “Moral – concludes the entrepreneur – I bought a BMW 7 Series, but a diesel one. A car that costs even less and with which I am very satisfied”.

The control units remain a mirage

“I contacted Verità & Affari – concludes the reader – because you often write about electric car problems. It seems, scrolling through the headlines, that control units are springing up everywhere, but my experience, albeit brief, has been of the opposite sign. It is not my intention to criticize the electric car, but pose the real question of supplies and warn other motorists. In three years I will certainly try again with the electric one, in the meantime I enjoy the car with the traditional engine and I smile every time I see a petrol station sign”.

The reader’s story, if it remains essentially a specific fact, essentially confirms what is emerging with increasing evidence. In fact, the situation of the charging stations in our country is the main problem (with the price of the cars) of the lack of development of electric mobility. The January sales figure even shows a decrease in the market share of the green car which passes from 3.2 to 2.6%. The map of the control units shows an Italy split in two with almost 70% of the recharging points concentrated in the northern regions plus Lazio.

Of these, most are positioned in Lombardy (a region, moreover, the scene of our reader’s negative story). These days there are announcements of new control units in the cities and on the highways. And in the Pnrr over 700 million euros concern the electrification of the Italian road network. But the problem of the limited implementation times (contained in the same restart plan) weighs on the latter funds, which could end up nullifying the allocation. The fact is that in these conditions it will become increasingly complex for car manufacturers to comply with the diktat of the European Union which prohibits the total sale of cars with internal combustion engines from 2035.

