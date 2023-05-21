Illegal mined Amazonian gold ends up in Switzerland

In February 2023, Brazilian police officers arrested an illegally operating minor during an operation against deforestation in the Amazon region. AFP



The Brazilian federal prosecutor’s office recently struck a blow against a network of illegal mines in the Amazon region. Some of the raw materials ended up with customers in Switzerland via an American company.

In a press releaseexternal link From mid-February, the Brazilian federal prosecutor informed of an intervention aimed at “smashing a large criminal organization that smuggles gold from illegal mines in the Amazon”.

Three people were arrested and 27 companies were searched at various locations in the Amazon, including Belém, Itaituba, Manaus, Campinas and Sinop. The authorities confiscated assets worth CHF 36 million, and the operation was carried out jointly by the Brazilian federal police and the tax authorities.

Fighting illegal gold mining is a priority for Brazil’s President Lula da Silva. Just a month after taking office in January, he initiated the air surveillanceexternal link the area of ​​the indigenous Yanomami on the border with Venezuela, where the problem is greatest.

In early May, four illegal gold miners were killed by police on this reserve while they were dismantling an illegal mine. Illegal mines occupied more than 3,200 hectares of land in 2022, which is 46% more than in 2021, according to the latest monitoring by the Hutukara Yanomami (HAY) association based in Boa Vista in Cape Verde.

According to HAY, this increase was favored by former President Jair Bolsonaro. “Aside from clearing forests and polluting rivers, gold panning in the Yanomami region has led to an explosion of malaria and other infectious diseases,” the monitoring said.

Swiss buyer

In order for the gold to get onto the market, the criminals first gave it the appearance of legality.

According to the investigation, which began in Brazil in 2021, “companies, primarily shell companies, are being used to issue invoices that give an appearance of legitimacy to gold being sold and bought by two other companies (…).” According to the court documents published online by the federal prosecutor’s office, these two companies are Pena & Mello (also known as Pemex) and Amazônia Comércio Importação e Exportação LTDA. A total of almost 45 kilograms of gold bars were confiscated. According to the official precious metal statistics, Switzerland imported in 2022 13.5 tons of mine goldexternal link from Brazil with a total value of 587 million Swiss francs.

Between early 2020 and late 2022, these companies accused in Brazil would have issued fraudulent invoices worth over 4 billion reais (718 million Swiss francs). This corresponded to about 13 tons of illegal gold. In other words, the same amount as is exported to Switzerland in one year.

According to the Brazilian prosecutor’s office, the illegal gold is mainly bought by the US company Ororeal LLC and then resold to customers in Italy, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. The Swiss buyer is not named at this stage of the process. “One possibility was the creation of fictitious stockpiles of gold to hide an enormous amount of ore without proof of legal origin,” Brazil’s official said.

Lack of traceability

According to the Society for Threatened Peoplesexternal link (GfbV), which specializes in the subject, around five tons of gold were imported into Switzerland from the Amazon region between April 2020 and September 2021. The NGO took this from the official Brazilian foreign trade statistics.

“Now all refineries claim to have received no gold from this specific region,” notes Christoph Wiedmer, an expert at the NGO. “But in August 2021, 20 kilograms of gold from Brazil were confiscated in a hand luggage at Zurich Airport…”

On July 1, 2022, the main Swiss refiners – Valcambi, Metalor, Argor Heraeus, MKS Pamp and PX Précinox – had one joint statementexternal link signed declaring that they would not receive illegal gold from the Amazon.

Edited by Virginie Mangin. Translated from the French: Benjamin von Wyl

