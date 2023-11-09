Illegal Sale of Unpasteurized Milk in La Grandfather Miguel’s Estate: Health and Quality Concerns

The Office of Dairy Industry Regulation Has Ordered a Halt to the Illegal Sale of Raw, Unpasteurized Milk in La Grandfather Miguel’s Estate

The Office of Dairy Industry Regulation has ordered a halt to the illegal sale of raw, unpasteurized milk in La Grandfather Miguel’s Estate, which operates within the Grazing Farm in the municipality of Dorado.

During a surprise visit on November 3, the Department of Agriculture (DA) found non-compliance with the sale of unlabeled raw milk in a 120-ounce family container. The staff of the Quality Program of the Office for the Regulation of the Dairy Industry (ORIL) carried out a study of the milk and found around 2,500,000 bacteria, including 5 different pathogens: E. Coli, Candida, Klebsiella, Streptococcus Uberis, and Staphylococcus Aureus.

Secretary of the DA, Ramón González Beiró, stated that “it is unacceptable that raw milk is being sold, harming the health of those who consume it. At ORIL, we will continue to be firm that the law is complied with and that the product for sale for consumption is safe to ingest, healthy and of the best quality.”

On the other hand, the owner indicated that the processing plant immediately seizes milk from any farm whose count detects more than 300,000 bacteria, ensuring that the milk meets quality and health standards for consumers.

In addition, the farm markets raw milk on its website without label and unpasteurized for $17.00, a 120-ounce container. It sells around 50 gallons a week illegally. However, a family packaging pasteurized in full compliance sells in the supermarket for $6.97.

The owner also emphasized the risks of consuming raw milk, stating that “one of the most risky raw foods to consume is milk and that recently in the state of Utah there was an outbreak of Campylobacteriosis associated with unpasteurized milk. The severity of consuming raw milk can even cause Guillain-Barré syndrome, among other diseases and symptoms that are harmful to health.”

