Home Business Illimity Bank: awaiting the quarterly report, Banca Akros promotes its title to BUY
Business

Illimity Bank: awaiting the quarterly report, Banca Akros promotes its title to BUY

by admin
Illimity Bank: awaiting the quarterly report, Banca Akros promotes its title to BUY

From Accumulate to Buy the Illimity bank share by Banca Akros which, however, cut the target price from € 13.50 to € 12.70.

The bank led by Corrado Passera will publish the results for the 2nd quarter of 2022 on August 5 before the market opens and analysts estimate that the net profit will be 20 million, 33% more annually and 25% more quarterly. Total revenues are seen up 15.5% year-on-year to € 82 million, supported both by new loan volumes and growth credit, but also by strong collections in distressed credit. Illimity’s growth remains abundant, both in terms of volumes and profitability, thanks to the scalability of the platform, say the bank’s experts.

See also  Economy at the front - La Stampa

You may also like

UniCredit: further reduction of Russian exposures. The numbers...

Talk about the pricing of Changan Deep Blue...

Mini Aceman, debuts the concept that anticipates the...

Fed-Day today: fight against inflation, preview on rates...

A-share subscription | China Micro Semiconductor (688380.SH) opens...

The second batch of thematic funds of the...

UniCredit issues the new Step-Down Cash Collects with...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 26.07.2022

The gas supply has been stopped repeatedly. Has...

Gas, Cingolani: “Stock filling level in Italy towards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy