From Accumulate to Buy the Illimity bank share by Banca Akros which, however, cut the target price from € 13.50 to € 12.70.

The bank led by Corrado Passera will publish the results for the 2nd quarter of 2022 on August 5 before the market opens and analysts estimate that the net profit will be 20 million, 33% more annually and 25% more quarterly. Total revenues are seen up 15.5% year-on-year to € 82 million, supported both by new loan volumes and growth credit, but also by strong collections in distressed credit. Illimity’s growth remains abundant, both in terms of volumes and profitability, thanks to the scalability of the platform, say the bank’s experts.