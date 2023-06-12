Home » illimity Bank, Corrado Passera chooses Engineering. Pignataro’s farewell to Ion
illimity Bank, Corrado Passera chooses Engineering. Pignataro's farewell to Ion

illimity Bank, Corrado Passera chooses Engineering. Pignataro’s farewell to Ion

illimity, the bank of Corrado Passera leaves Ion and relies on Maximo Ibarra

Change of partner in illimity, the bank founded by Conrad Passera. In fact, the guide has decided to withdraw from the license agreement with the Ion group by Andrea Pignataro to rely on a new supplier to manage their own information services. It’s about Engineering, under the guidance of Maximo Ibarra, a highly specialized group in the sector of digital transformation processes for businesses and public administration.

It causes perplexity “premature” separation, despite the parties having declared that the license agreement in question was terminated by mutual agreement “to allow the Bank to further exploit its information systems, also by pursuing royalty agreements otherwise not permitted by the previous license agreement”.

