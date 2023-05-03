Home » Illimity group, Coima takes over an 18% stake in Abilio. The agreement between Catella and Passera
Corrado Passera and Manfredi Catella

Immobiliare, Coima takes over an 18% stake in Abilio

finea leader in the investment, development and management of real estate assets on behalf of institutional investors, signed a new real estate partnership with Abiliocompany of illimity groupspecialized in the digital intermediation of real estate and capital goods.

The agreement sees fine become a shareholder of Abilio, with an 18% stake in the company’s capital, with a reserved capital increase. The transaction was approved by the shareholders’ meeting Abilio and provides in particular for the contribution to Abilio by fine of 100% of Residenze Porta Nuova (“RPN”) and consequent subscription of 18% of the company’s capital. fine will also express the Vice-President in the BoD of Abilio.

RPNa company dedicated to the marketing and leasing of prestigious residential assets in Milan, was established by COIMA SGR in 2009 with the initial objective of managing the residential placement of Porta Nuova in Milan.

The partnership will allow for a new operational and commercial synergy on a national scale, leveraging the potential of the platforms Abilio. The partnership will focus on the commercialization of quality residential properties, with a potential pipeline of projects worth over €1 billion.

