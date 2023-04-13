The European Investment Bank (“EIB”) and illimity Bank have finalized a 200 million euro agreement aimed at supporting the working capital and liquidity needs of SMEs, with particular attention to sustainable investments and companies operating in the Regions of cohesion.

The agreement, which contributes to further consolidating the excellent cooperation between the two banks, will lead to the mobilization of 100 million euros each in 2023, guaranteeing SMEs access to credit on favorable terms.

illimity will make the 100 million euro loan available to small and medium-sized enterprises through b-ilty, the illimity Group’s digital bank specializing in financial services and credit for businesses with a turnover of between 2 and 15 million euro.

In detail, the agreement envisages that over 30% of the funds will be destined to finance companies operating in the cohesion regions (Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Abruzzo, Umbria and Marche) in line with the cross-cutting objective of economic, social and territorial development of the European Union. Furthermore, at least 20% of the new finance will also have to support the investments of Italian companies dedicated to the energy transition.

Particular attention will be paid to supporting projects in line with the priority objectives of the European Union for the achievement of environmental sustainability through the development of renewable energy (solar photovoltaic), energy efficiency, sustainable mobility (electric vehicles and recharging infrastructure) and sustainable management of water and waste.

This is the second agreement signed between the EIB Group and illimity, after the one finalized in 2021 which made it possible to finance the liquidity needs of Italian SMEs for a turnover of over 1 billion euro.