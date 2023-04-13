Home Business illimity: new 200 million agreement with the EIB to support SMEs
Business

illimity: new 200 million agreement with the EIB to support SMEs

by admin

The European Investment Bank (“EIB”) and illimity Bank have finalized a 200 million euro agreement aimed at supporting the working capital and liquidity needs of SMEs, with particular attention to sustainable investments and companies operating in the Regions of cohesion.

The agreement, which contributes to further consolidating the excellent cooperation between the two banks, will lead to the mobilization of 100 million euros each in 2023, guaranteeing SMEs access to credit on favorable terms.

illimity will make the 100 million euro loan available to small and medium-sized enterprises through b-ilty, the illimity Group’s digital bank specializing in financial services and credit for businesses with a turnover of between 2 and 15 million euro.

In detail, the agreement envisages that over 30% of the funds will be destined to finance companies operating in the cohesion regions (Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Abruzzo, Umbria and Marche) in line with the cross-cutting objective of economic, social and territorial development of the European Union. Furthermore, at least 20% of the new finance will also have to support the investments of Italian companies dedicated to the energy transition.

Particular attention will be paid to supporting projects in line with the priority objectives of the European Union for the achievement of environmental sustainability through the development of renewable energy (solar photovoltaic), energy efficiency, sustainable mobility (electric vehicles and recharging infrastructure) and sustainable management of water and waste.

This is the second agreement signed between the EIB Group and illimity, after the one finalized in 2021 which made it possible to finance the liquidity needs of Italian SMEs for a turnover of over 1 billion euro.

You may also like

Ifo survey: High inflation expected worldwide

Cracco in red, chef Morelli confirms the scoop...

China’s March Export Surprises 14.8% Year-on-Year Growth, Imports...

FTX: Crypto exchange could start again, according to...

The response of European countries to the Inflation...

The most important questions and answers about income...

Cracco in red, chef Morelli confirms the scoop...

– Hate speech, TikTok ban, BBC hashtag controversy...

Warren Buffett has now bought these five Japanese...

Goldman Sachs: These 29 Stocks Will Make Profits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy