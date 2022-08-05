Home Business Illimity, positive quarterly: net profit of 15.8 million (+ 6% y / y) – Errata Corrige
Business

Illimity, positive quarterly: net profit of 15.8 million (+ 6% y / y) – Errata Corrige

by admin

In partial correction of what reported in the news of 09:14 today entitled “Illimity, positive quarterly: net profit of 15.8 million (+ 6.8% y / y)”, we specify the percentage increase in profits is was equal to + 6% on an annual basis and not as incorrectly indicated + 6.8% y / y. We apologize to the readers.

Below is the corrected version of the news:

Illimity, extremely positive quarterly report: net profit of 15.8 million (+ 6% yoy)

illimity continues its growth path, recording the best quarter ever in terms of business volumes and revenues. Net profit reached € 15.8 million (+ 6% yoy), which brings the net result for the half year to € 31.5 million (+ 15% compared to 2021).

Corrado Passera, CEO and Founder of illimity, commented: “We are very satisfied with the solid results reported in the second quarter of the year, the best ever in terms of business generation. The robust pipeline for the next few months confirms the dynamism of all the Divisions, ready to seize the opportunities connected with the constant expansion of our reference markets.

See also  Eni-Egas: agreement signed to increase Egyptian gas production and supply

You may also like

Tesmec lifts the veil on the accounts: net...

Reform hoofs swiftly and steadily develops vitality-Social-Southeast Network

The IGI fund buys Matec Industries, active in...

Fuguang sports water bottle is firmly ranked in...

Dl Aid, widened the wedge cut. And to...

In the first half of the year, Shishi...

Mps-Day, new nasty surprise: legal bomb of 1.8...

Xu Mingming: The price increase of new energy...

Veronafiere, estimates for 2022 rise

iPad 10 CAD rendering exposure or cancellation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy