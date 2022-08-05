In partial correction of what reported in the news of 09:14 today entitled “Illimity, positive quarterly: net profit of 15.8 million (+ 6.8% y / y)”, we specify the percentage increase in profits is was equal to + 6% on an annual basis and not as incorrectly indicated + 6.8% y / y. We apologize to the readers.

Below is the corrected version of the news:

Illimity, extremely positive quarterly report: net profit of 15.8 million (+ 6% yoy)

illimity continues its growth path, recording the best quarter ever in terms of business volumes and revenues. Net profit reached € 15.8 million (+ 6% yoy), which brings the net result for the half year to € 31.5 million (+ 15% compared to 2021).

Corrado Passera, CEO and Founder of illimity, commented: “We are very satisfied with the solid results reported in the second quarter of the year, the best ever in terms of business generation. The robust pipeline for the next few months confirms the dynamism of all the Divisions, ready to seize the opportunities connected with the constant expansion of our reference markets.