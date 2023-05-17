illimity, profit of 7.8 million in the quarter. Flounder reassures: “We’ll get to 100”

illimity closes the first quarter with a net profit of €7.8 million. The expectations of analysts were disappointed

In the first quarter of the year the Bank demonstrated a robust liquidity position, equal to almost 900 million euro with a LCR of 310%, well above the regulatory minimums. Total funding amounts to 5.0 billion euro, up 25% y/y, with a broad diversification of funding sources between retail, corporate and institutional funding. In particular, the retail component amounted to 2.6 billion euro, up by 30% yoy by 3% compared to the end of 2022, driven by the strong contribution of the illimitybank.com platform. It should also be noted that 84% of retail funding is made up of term deposits.

Solid too capitalization, with a phased-in CET 1 ratio of 15.6% (15.5% fully loaded), which has a buffer with respect to the SREP requirement of around 650bps. Even including the unrealized losses of the Held To Collect portfolio (less than 15 million euro) the CET1 ratio remains at high levels. Operating trends in line with the Bank’s budget forecasts, with revenues of 72.1 million euros (78.5 million in the first quarter of 2022), characterized by strong growth in both net interest income (+34% y/y) , which mainly benefited from the growth in the stock of loans to customers and the increase in interest rates, as well as from net commissions (+18% y/y) thanks to the contribution of all business divisions.

I operating costs amount to 50.0 million euros, an increase compared to 44.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2022, an increase that mainly reflects the annualization of the effects of the completion of the sizing of the workforce in the operating structures and the higher depreciation and amortization due to IT investments for the launch of the tech initiatives implemented during the past year. The pre-tax profit of 12.1 million euro should also be mentioned, which expresses a net profit of 7.8 million euro.

Subscribe to the newsletter

