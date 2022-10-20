Illimity Bank SPA today finalized a loan operation with a total value of 10 million euros in favor of Pernigotti, a historic Piedmontese producer of chocolate-based products, founded in 1868 in Novi Ligure. The institute reveals it with a note.

Illimity’s intervention is mainly aimed at supporting Pernigotti’s liquidity needs, guaranteeing full operations in a strategic phase for the relaunch of the company. The loan is part of a more complex intervention that saw a fund, managed by JP Morgan Asset Management, today complete the acquisition of 100% of Pernigotti from the Toksöz Group, which had taken over the company in 2013.

For the Fund, this is the second acquisition in the Italian confectionery market, after having taken over (as part of an agreement in continuity) Walcor, a Cremonese company specializing in the production of Easter eggs and chocolate coins, with the participation of Invitalia.

With the Acquisition, a long period of uncertainty (which began in 2018) ends on the fate of a historic Italian player and his employees. The new owner has defined a Pernigotti relaunch plan which provides for the maintenance of the entire production in Italy (after it had been partially transferred to Turkey by the previous shareholder) and intends to leverage the managerial, commercial and industrial know-how developed by the company. Walcor’s current management.

Umberto Paolo Moretti, illimity’s Head of Turnaround, commented: “In almost four years of activity, illimity has steadily grown, supporting the relaunching process of many Italian companies and acting as a reference partner for specialized financial investors. We are therefore particularly happy to be able to support JP Morgan Asset Management in this operation that will allow Pernigotti to express its potential and confirm itself as an important brand of Made in Italy food ”.