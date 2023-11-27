Illinois Resident Wins $25,000 a Year for Life in Lucky for Life Lottery, Chooses Lump Sum Option

Illinois Resident Wins $25,000 a Year for Life in Lucky for Life Lottery

A lucky Illinois resident, Michael Sopejstal, found himself the winner of a life-changing prize in the Lucky for Life lottery. The 60-year-old opted for a lump-sum payment of $390,000 after finding the winning ticket.

Sopejstal’s win was the result of a mistake made by a lottery vendor at a GoLo gas station. Instead of receiving a ticket for multiple drawings, the vendor gave Sopejstal a ticket with multiple lines for a single drawing. Despite the error, Sopejstal kept the ticket, not knowing it would make him a jackpot winner.

“After learning the good news, he opted to collect a single lump sum payment of $390,000 instead of receiving $25,000 annually over 20 years or for life,” as reported by CNN. Sopejstal plans to use the prize money for travel and save the rest.

Lucky for Life is a lottery game that offers players the opportunity to win cash prizes in daily drawings. Participants select numbers and a “Lucky Ball,” and winners receive stipulated prizes each year for their entire life or for a specific period.

The game is available in 23 U.S. states, as well as the District of Columbia, with drawings taking place at 10:38 p.m. seven days a week. Contestants win by matching some or all of the selected numbers to the numbers drawn.

Sopejstal’s stroke of luck has undoubtedly changed his life forever, and he looks forward to using his winnings to fulfill his dreams and aspirations.

