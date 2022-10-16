Illustrated a week of bull and bear stocks: domestic software performed amazingly, the leader even pulled 5 boards with a market value of 4 billion electric blankets, and the orders in hand are only over one million



Financial Associated Press, October 16 (Editor Lei Shanqian) The three major indexes closed up collectively this week. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.57%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 3.18%, and the ChiNext Index rose 6.35%.

The long-awaited main storyline has finally returned, and the domestic software concept performed amazingly this week. Leading Guomai Technology rose 60.91% in five days and five boards in one week, involving ICT network integration and services; GEM Kechuang Information rose 54.40% in two days and two boards; Nantian Information and Infineon rose 35.51% and 35.87% respectively, involving figures Currency, Internet of Things, etc. In addition to domestic software, there are also some sub-markets: such as Wanfang Development (45.37%) of off-cap + medicine + information services; the third quarterly earnings pre-growth sector, Cambridge Technology rose 54.63% in five days and four boards, company announcement: before In the third quarter, the net profit attributable to the parent company increased by 81.92% year-on-year.

After several weeks of net outflow of major funds, new energy has been favored again by the major players this week: CATL received a net inflow of 1.375 billion funds, BYD, LONGi Green Energy, Sungrow, and Trina Solar received a net inflow of 876 million, 743 million, 496 million, 424 million. Performance is still king, and many new energy companies that have won the favor of the main funds have disclosed the third quarterly reports of high prosperity. For example, the Ningde Times announced that the company’s third-quarter net profit will increase by 169.33%-199.94%.

In particular, the Rainbow Group has a turnover rate of 243.29% this week. Due to the high electricity prices in Europe and the difficulty for residents to survive the winter, Chinese electric blankets have become a heating artifact in Europe, and the market believes that Rainbow Group will benefit greatly as an electric blanket manufacturer. This big bull stock, which has risen nearly three times in 4 months, recently replied to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s inquiry letter, saying: As of the end of June, (the company’s) household flexible heating products such as electric blankets have achieved overseas sales revenue of 210,000 yuan. The order amount is about 1.33 million yuan. It is worth mentioning that as of the close, the company’s market value was 4.287 billion.