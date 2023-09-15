Home » Illy, 10 new stores in five years. The Polo del Gusto extra coffee maxi surface
Illy, the maxi project not linked to coffee: Invitalia, the first store in Trieste

Il Pole of Taste has become reality, the first branded store has been inaugurated Illy dedicated to all brands extra coffee. The business parallel to the historical one of the group takes shape and the first center could only be in the mother city, Trieste. In the family stronghold – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – the first of ten stores with the name Enchant heropenings will then follow all’estero. The company has set itself the goal of reaching its first objective in Italy five years. Next we will move on to France, Great Britain and Switzerland. “Pole of taste – svela Riccardo Illy – it wasn’t good as a name, because it brings to mind something technological and industrial. So we thought of the name Incantalia.”

In the store of Trieste and in all those that follow – continues Il Sole – all the Polo del Gusto branded products will be on display: Domorihe’s Damman Brothersjams AgrimontanaPintaudi biscuits but also champagne Baron De Rothschild, with which Polo del Gusto has a distribution agreement, plus a whole series of small high-end brands that will gradually share the philosophy of the project. “We already have agreements with pasta Mancinirice Watercolourextra virgin olive oil I&P – concludes Riccardo Illy – even if we will have relationships with none of these participation“.

