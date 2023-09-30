Illy, on the stock exchange by 2026. Doubling of production in Trieste

The stock market listing? “By 2026”. The increase in raw materials prices? “We increased our prices by just 3% in January, despite the significant increases that there have been, from raw materials to energy, and which we all know. Even in this way it is a sustainable enterprise.” The next goals? “Growing in China, the homeland of tea, where we aim to triple our turnover”. Cristina Scocchia has been the CEO of Illy since the beginning of 2022, the coffee giant based in Trieste.

An Italian excellence, symbol of espresso, which turns 90 this year and continues to grow. Even in the first half of the year it recorded a 5% increase in revenues, on the 567.7 million euro turnover of the 2022 budget. But what stood out in the accounts was the profitability, growing in double digits with +21%.

“Thanks to the work that has been done to improve operational efficiency – explains Scocchia – and to the decisive choice to focus on international expansion and in particular on the United States, which rewarded us with an increase in sales of 16% in the first half of the year on that market, and now on China”. The group’s takeover of the Asian giant has just begun. It became operational in September the four-year agreement with Hangzhou Onechance Tech, a sales giant with an 800 million capitalization listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

He will be the bridgehead to conquer the Chinese market, online and in large-scale retail trade. While the Horeca channel will be managed directly by Illy. “For us, China is a market with enormous potential – continues the CEO -. Although the vast majority still drink tea, coffee penetration is increasing. We have also opened a branch in Shanghai. We aim to triple the turnover made there last year by 2026.”

2026 is also the date by which the company aims to reach another important milestone: listing on the stock exchange. The precise period has not yet been calendarised, but at Illy we are working in that direction, having already adapted the balance sheet to international accounting standards. “The listing is an objective contained in our plan and a challenge that I have personally accepted – confirms the top manager -. We have not yet decided on an official date, also because it will depend on how the markets and the macroeconomic context go.”

That is, read, the risk of a recession appearing. “Actually, I want to see the glass half full and I think that’s important remain optimistic as managers and entrepreneurs, because it also means continuing to invest in businesses – Scocchia points out -. We are all worried about the macroeconomic context, but the indicators tell us that Italy will close 2023 on a positive note. Of course, we can do better, but looking at the data I like to think that perhaps we have escaped the recession”.

In any case, at Illy they are prepared. And even the increase in the cost of money, with ECB rates at 4.5%, does not cause excessive concern. “We are a company, which has a good ability to generate cash. The impact for us is less,” he continues. The investments are, therefore, confirmed. Starting with the doubling of the production capacity of the Trieste plant, in particular for the roasting area. 120 million jobs to support growth. With an eye also on M&A. “We don’t make it a proactive strategy – adds Schocchia -, but we don’t exclude the possibility of opening ourselves up to extraordinary operations. Based on the plan we can achieve all our goals organically. We aim to grow twice the market, but above all to have an even stronger EBITDA.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

