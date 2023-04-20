“I’m not convinced of crypto”

How would you describe your investment strategy in one sentence?

I can even describe them in one word: conservative. I’m not looking to achieve an insane amount of return and take on much more risk to do so. There are people who promise you 15 or 20 percent. I am far from jumping on such trains. I want to know what is happening with my money and how I can counteract developments such as inflation so that I can keep and possibly even increase what I have been fortunate enough to save in my career.

You have the help of professionals when investing. What decisions do you make yourself?

The final decision-making power must always lie with me, I don’t want to give it up. But I’m not a super expert when it comes to investing. That’s why, after a long period of getting to know each other, I trusted two banks to invest and manage my money. But it’s not like I send the money to them and then have nothing more to do with it. I follow very closely what is being bought and sold and the strategy behind it. I enjoy that too. At the same time, I try my luck on online platforms to earn some money and to gain my own experiences. If I’m wrong, I can cope with it and at best I’ve learned something from it.