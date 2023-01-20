Listen to the audio version of the article

Alberto Vacchi, president and managing director of the Ima group, is moved as he receives from the hands of the rector of the Alma Mater, Giovanni Molari, the papyrus of the honorary master’s degree in Management Engineering and goes to the podium for his doctoral lecture, in the evocative frame of the apse of Santa Lucia.

The exponential growth of Ima

A title that the third generation at the helm of the family multinational of automatic machines – today a holding company with a 1.7 billion turnover for 90% exported to 90 countries, with almost 7 thousand employees and 53 plants worldwide – has won in the field, with a law degree in his pocket and an uninterrupted commitment at the helm, first as CEO (since 1996, just 32 years old) then also as Chairman of the Board of Directors (since 2007). Faithful to an industrial recipe «based on the pillars that make up our Management Engineering course», explains the coordinator Federico Munari, reading the motivations for the degree. Orientation towards innovation (technical, technological and organisational) and sustainability to drive excellence manufacturing; ability to plan and manage the supply chain and value chains, transforming them into a strategic growth factor for the company and the territory; attention to the centrality of human resources as the primary engine of development, both within the group and in virtuous industrial, institutional and academic relations: these are the principles that unite the theory addressed by the 550 students of the University of Bologna of the Management Engineering course and the daily practice of Alberto Vacchi in 35 years of work at Ima.

The Master Lesson

Vacchi’s lectio tells the story of this complex reality through the eyes of someone who has lived and coordinated each step from within: from a small mechanical company in Ozzano dell’Emilia specialized in the first packaging machines for tea bags (a segment in which it is still world leader) to a diversified global player in essential sectors for the life of the planet such as food, pharma, automation, which today as in 1961 (year of foundation) pursues «a solid technical base to produce quality and reliability, giving full powers to managers, respecting people, eliminating conflicts and sharing the same values ​​as Christianity”. An identity that not even the listing on the Stock Exchange in 1995 and the transformation into a public company has changed, says the recent Engineering graduate, awarded in 2018 also with the title of Cavaliere del Vacchi work. «To grow, however, you need to have the courage to form alliances and dissolve ties with the past, always following typically industrial logics, such as the 2021 delisting to reinforce the pillars on which we wanted to grow: digitization (the multi-year Ima Digital project, ed) and new materials green (the second leg of the future of the group, Ima Nop-No plastic, ed), long and patient investments that cannot be guided and limited by the typical financial requirements of the stock market”. Perhaps, however, Ima’s secret is the governance model participatory and harmonious that the Vacchi family has adopted in every aspect of the company’s activities: within the multinational; in relations with trade unions (Fiom in the front row); in network collaboration, strengthened by equity interests, with local subcontractors (deaf to the low-cost sirens of relocations); in training and research synergies with schools and universities (Vacchi is responsible for the birth of the new international scientific high school Steam in Bologna for just four years, in line with European standards). A participatory model that the president of Ima has also adopted in his associative duties, when as president of Unindustria Bologna (in the four-year period 2011-2015) he led the project for the unification with the territories of Modena and Ferrara, giving life to Confindustria Emilia Area Centro in 2017, chaired until April 2019.