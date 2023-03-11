According to a study, the manufacturing industry believes that it is not attractive to employees. Why is that so?

For many it is an unknown: the Swiss manufacturing industry. Companies that produce tools or 3D printing machines, for example. There is no lack of innovation, as the visit to the Innoteq trade fair in Bern shows.

Legend: High-tech boxes made in Switzerland that many don’t understand: this automated machine produces tools with an accuracy of 100ths of a millimeter.

“We cover many interesting future-oriented industries,” says Frank Fehlmann, owner of the family company of the same name that manufactures such machines: for products in medical technology, consumer goods and the automotive industry.

Nevertheless, the industry believes it has an image problem. One Study from the University of St. Gallen reveals that 77 percent of the companies surveyed – especially SMEs – do not see themselves as attractive for employees.

Wages too low

The reasons can be found, among other things, in the wages and the lack of flexibility in the home office, says Oliver Gassmann, Professor of Technology and Innovation Management at the University of St. Gallen.

The manufacturing companies should have more self-confidence.

Although the wages are not as high as at banks, says entrepreneur and start-up investor Jürg Schwarzenbach, the manufacturing companies should have more self-confidence because they are the backbone of the Swiss economy. The industry also offers good opportunities for further development, according to Schwarzenbach.

“Young specialists who operate a modern, automated machine tool that costs several hundred thousand francs have a high level of responsibility, which is also remunerated accordingly,” says Frank Fehlmann.

Patriarchs in power?

Outdated management styles could also play a role in the fact that the industry does not see itself as attractive for employees, “that management is still very patriarchal,” says Oliver Gassmann.

The industry is currently undergoing major changes, says Stefan Brupacher, director of the industry association Swissmem. “But what we don’t want are the new large structures of pharmaceuticals, banks and insurance companies. We often have family-run companies that use their own capital to ensure that the company is doing well.»

Legend: Young people are interested in the Innoteq – but there is generally a lack of young people.

But the fact is: The industry has problems finding capable young people, as Brupbacher confirms. Eight to nine percent of the apprenticeship positions could not be filled every year. “That has to do with the fact that the younger generation doesn’t know what sensational technology and products are manufactured in our companies.”

Not in the mood for work?

But there are other reasons for the industry’s image concerns, says Markus Rogenmoser, founder of the precision engineering company Piranha Clamp. He has known the industry for decades and has now handed his company over to his son.

The boys want more free time – not work.

When recruiting young people, he himself felt that there was no longer any willingness to do more. “The boys want more free time – not work,” says Rogenmoser.

Legend: The Urma bosses produce diamond tools for the production of electric cars.

More modern than you think

The industry is perceived by many as old-fashioned and dirty, says Yannick Berner, head of digital and marketing at mechanical engineering company Urma. The family business from Rupperswil shows the change in the industry. Urma produces machines and tool systems, including for electromobility. “People are often a bit surprised when they come to see us and see that it’s not dirty at all, but very modern.”

If you look closely, you can see how important the manufacturing industry is. Now the message has to get through to the young, too.