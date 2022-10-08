Before Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro, there were rumors that the company would replace the previous bangs with a round hole + a pill-shaped punch. During its “Far Out” campaign, the company introduced “Smart Island,” which merged into an all-black pill shape instead of the exclamation point combination it’s known for.

Still, the design choice appears to be a last-minute decision, as Apple’s own website shows some renderings of the iPhone that the company has never shown publicly.

A Reddit user saw an official image from Apple’s Philippine privacy page showing an exclamation point-shaped cutout we mentioned above, rather than the Smart Island as it is now known. AT&T and other suppliers have also mistakenly released some renders of the iPhone 14 Pro with a punch-hole + pill shape in the past, but this is the first time Apple has officially done so.

Privacy pages in the Philippines showed punch holes in the shape of an “i” until at least October 4, but have now been updated. If you search the page in the web archives, you’ll see that Apple was showing some renders of the iPhone 14 Pro that didn’t look like the real world a few days ago.

Even stranger, some iPhone 14 Pro renderings use Smart Island and some don’t, which makes us wonder if Apple employees didn’t notice, or if Apple planned to give customers a toggle key, as rumored, Choose between a full smart island and a clean punch with no software distractions.

Here’s Apple’s description of the iPhone 14 Pro Smart Island.

Although it’s not perfect, most new phone users have clearly accepted the smart island as a way to use animation to modify and improve the original imperfection of the phone.