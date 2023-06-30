IMF: $3 billion bailout for Pakistan

6
Il International Monetary Fund approves crucial $3 billion bailout for Pakistan.
The deal, subject to IMF board approval in July, comes after an eight-month delay and offers some breathing room for Pakistan, which is struggling with an acute balance-of-payments crisis and dwindling reserves currency.
“Praise God,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tweeted after the deal was announced in the early hours of Friday.
