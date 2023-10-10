IMF forecast: Germany is lagging behind the sluggish global economy

Evening sunset sky, night work, onshore oil well area. Worker on quality control

The global economy is paralyzed. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its forecast for global growth in 2024 to 2.9 percent – after a comparatively tepid 3 percent this year.

“The global economy is limping along,” said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

And Germany is even lagging behind. The IMF expects the German economy to shrink by 0.5 percent in 2023 and only grow by 0.9 percent in 2024.

The IMF forecast for the German economy:

Like the most important German economists before it, the IMF lowered its forecast for Germany. The IMF now also expects the German economy to shrink by 0.5 this year. When it estimated in July, the IMF had predicted a decline of 0.3 percent.

Next year the German economy will slowly grow again – by 0.9 percent. That is 0.4 percentage points less than assumed in July and significantly less than most German economists expect for 2024. The IMF cites the weakness of interest-sensitive sectors, lower demand for German exports and the weakness of industrial production as reasons. In the crisis year of 2022, the German economy grew by 1.8 percent.

This is what the IMF expects for the growth of the global economy

The IMF growth forecast for the global economy for this year is 3.0 percent, as in July. For 2024, the fund lowered its estimate slightly from 3.0 to 2.9 percent. In 2022, the global economy grew by 3.5 percent. Looking back, the resilience of the global economy is remarkable in view of the various crises, according to the IMF.

Growth is very uneven worldwide, according to IMF chief economist Gourinchas. The slowdown is hitting industrialized nations more than poorer countries. A recovery in the direction of the growth trends that prevailed before the pandemic is increasingly out of reach. Growth was also slowed by strict monetary policy due to high inflation and extreme weather events, according to the IMF.

The economy in these countries is doing relatively well

According to the IMF, the economy in the USA is developing significantly better than recently expected. The IMF increased its forecast for this year by 0.3 percentage points to 2.1 percent. Next year, US GDP will grow by 1.5 percent. That is 0.5 percentage points more than last assumed. The USA surprised with “robust consumption and investments,” it said. Many emerging countries have also proven to be quite resilient – but China is a significant exception.

The IMF is now more pessimistic for these countries

The IMF has lowered the growth forecast for China. This year the Chinese economy will grow by 5 percent (minus 0.2 percentage points) and next year by 4.2 percent (minus 0.3 percentage points). The IMF cites the crisis in the real estate sector in China as one reason for the development, which also poses a risk for the global economy. China‘s economy must move away from a credit-driven real estate growth model.

The IMF is not changing its forecast for the industrialized nations for the next two years: the economy there could grow by an average of 1.5 percent in 2023 and by 1.4 percent in 2024. However, the economies of the industrialized countries still grew by 2.6 percent in 2022.

The fund lowered its forecast for the euro area – by 0.2 percentage points to plus 0.7 percent for this year and by 0.3 percentage points to 1.2 percent for 2024. One reason for this is the natural gas price surge as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The German economy in particular is doing poorly.

This is what the IMF expects for Russia:

According to the IMF, Russia’s economy is growing faster than the euro zone this year at 2.2 percent (plus 0.7 percentage points). Next year there will be weaker growth of 1.1 percent. In 2022, the year of the attack on Ukraine, the economy in Russia had shrunk by 2.1 percent.

The IMF believes that Western sanctions against Russian crude oil exports had a moderate impact and that export flows remained relatively constant. Russian oil is also being traded above the price cap of $60 imposed by the G7 countries. One reason for this is that the oil tanker fleet that is not allied with the West has become larger. Many economists assume that the effects of the sanctions will only become noticeable in the coming years.

This is how the IMF looks at inflation

For this year, the IMF expects global inflation to average 6.9 percent. That is 0.1 percentage points more than forecast in July. Next year the global inflation rate will fall to 5.8 percent. The IMF warns that the top priority of central banks is to get the increase in consumer prices under control. It is too early to declare victory in the fight against inflation.

The IMF sees these risks for the global economy

Food prices remain high and could be driven up further by an escalation of the war in Ukraine, the IMF said. That would cause great difficulties for many poorer countries. Raw material prices could also fluctuate more due to geopolitical tensions and climate change. Overall, the economy is growing slowly at a historical rate: from 2000 to 2019 – i.e. until the corona pandemic – the annual average was 3.8 percent.

The attack by the terrorist Hamas on Israel and possible consequences for the global economy could not yet play a role in the IMF’s forecast. It was previously completed.

dpa/ro

