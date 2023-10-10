IMF freezes Italy: two years of growth at 0.7%, and caution is needed regarding debt

It slows down global economic growth, and in particular that of Italy. The country’s GDP will expand by 0.7% in both 2023 and 2024. The latest estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) contained in the World Economic Outlook (WEO) presented today in Marrakesh, Morocco, leave no room for optimism. Growth forecasts are falling, just as inflation should continue to return to normal levels, even if it will remain above the central banks’ target for the whole of next year. In countries with high debt, such as Italy and France, attention will have to be paid to public finances. The risk of a derailment of public finances is real.

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, anticipated this in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche. So it was. The world is slowing down. “According to our latest projections, global growth will slow from 3.5% in 2022 to 3% this year and 2.9% next year, a downgrade of 0.1 percentage points for 2024 compared to our projections of July. This remains well below the historical average,” explains the IMF. Headline inflation “continues to decelerate, from 9.2% in 2022, on an annual basis, to 5.9% this year and 4.8% in 2024. Core inflation, excluding food prices, also and energy, is expected to decline, albeit more gradually than overall inflation, to 4.5% in 2024.” As a result, analysts note, “projections are increasingly consistent with a “soft landing” scenario, which will reduce inflation without a significant decline in activity, especially in the United States, where the expected increase in unemployment is very modest, from 3.6 to 3.9% by 2025”.

In the case of Italy, GDP will grow by 0.7% both in 2023 and next year. The revision of the previous estimates is four decimals for the current year and two decimals for 2024. And these are much more pessimistic forecasts than those contained in the update note of the economic and finance document (Nadef) presented by the Treasury to end of September. We’ll see, but in the meantime there is some positive news. Inflation in Italy, according to the IMF, after the 6.0% that it will record in 2023, will fall to 2.6% in 2024. A factor that could facilitate internal consumption, especially on the food front. On the other hand, the marked slowdown in Germany, whose GDP will drop by 0.5% in 2023, could also have repercussions on Rome.

Coming to the big picture, three global forces are at play, explains the IMF. First of all, the resumption of services is almost complete. “Over the past year, strong demand for services has supported service-oriented economies – including major tourist destinations such as France and Spain – over manufacturing powerhouses such as China and Germany,” it highlights. High demand for labor-intensive services “has also resulted in more restrictive labor markets and higher and persistent services inflation.” But services activity “is now weakening alongside a persistent slowdown in the manufacturing sector, suggesting that services inflation will decline in 2024 and that labor markets and activity will weaken.”

Second, “part of the slowdown is a result of the tighter monetary policy needed to reduce inflation.” The situation “is starting to make itself felt, but transmission is not uniform between countries”. Tighter credit conditions “are weighing on property markets, investment and activity, especially in countries with a higher share of variable rate mortgages or where households are less willing, or able, to tap into their savings” . Furthermore, “business bankruptcies have increased in the United States and the euro area, albeit at historically low levels.” Countries “are also at different points in their upward cycles: advanced economies (with the exception of Japan) are near the peak, while some emerging market economies, such as Brazil and Chile, have already started to ease monetary policy.” And this is an element that makes global growth less homogeneous.

Third, “inflation and activity are affected by the impact of last year’s commodity price shock.” Economies heavily dependent on Russian energy imports “have experienced a sharper rise in energy prices and a sharper slowdown. Some of our recent work shows that the pass-through of higher energy prices has played an important role in pushing core inflation higher in the euro area, unlike in the United States, where inflation pressures core inflation instead reflects a tight labor market.” In light of this, the downgrading of the estimates.

The chief economist of the IMF, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, took care of drawing the conclusions. “In our baseline scenario, inflation continues to decline as central banks maintain a restrictive stance and avoid premature easing,” he notes. Once the disinflation process “has consolidated, with short-term inflation expectations decreasing and inflation targets in sight, it will be appropriate to gradually cut the reference rate, while maintaining the commitment to price stability” . A message both to the ECB and to the Federal Reserve. Fiscal policy, says Gourinchas, “must replenish reserves, including by removing energy subsidies, while continuing to protect the most vulnerable.” This, according to the French economist, “will also help disinflation”. Furthermore, fiscal and monetary policies “moved in the same direction last year when many fiscal measures related to the pandemic emergency were eased, but this year they are less aligned”. And precisely “the substantial widening of the fiscal deficit in the United States is very worrying, since fiscal policy should not be pro-cyclical, especially in this phase of the inflationary cycle”. A strong message, especially in the midst of the US election campaign.

Uncertainty, according to the IMF, is high, as are public debts and the possibility that something could go wrong. The war in Ukraine continues to pose a threat to global growth, compounded by the Middle Eastern crisis following the Hamas attack on Israel. This is why, the technicians of the Washington institution highlight, prudence and caution are needed. A warning that must also be understood by Italy.