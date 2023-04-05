Growing geopolitical tensions and the resulting fragmentation of the global economy could increase risks to financial stability, reducing cross-border investment, asset prices, payment systems and banks’ ability to lend. The alert was issued by the International Monetary Fund which warned of rising costs, economic frictions and lost GDP output associated with the fragmentation of the global economy into geopolitical blocs, with US-led democracies on one side and China and other autocratic states on the other. This can lead to competing technological systems and reduced trade.

A new IMF working document has highlighted the possibility that rising tensions could lead to an outflow of cross-border capital, including direct investment, from countries, with particularly high risks for emerging and developing market economies.